Independent Proxy Advisory Firms, ISS and Glass Lewis, Recommend ProMIS Shareholders Vote FOR All Proposed Items at the Upcoming Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. (TSX: PMN) (OTCQB: ARFXF) (“ProMIS” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that leading independent proxy advisory firms, Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. (“ISS”) and Glass Lewis & Co. (“Glass Lewis”) have each recommended ProMIS shareholders (“ProMIS Shareholders”) vote “FOR” all the proposed resolutions at the upcoming Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) to be held on May 12, 2022 at 9:00 am PT.

The Board of Directors of ProMIS recommends that Shareholders vote in favour of all the proposed items

At the Meeting, Shareholders will be asked to elect the board of directors and auditors for the ensuing year, as well as approve amendments to the By-Laws as more particularly described in the Company’s Management Proxy Circular available at www.sedar.com.

Independent Third Party Proxy Advisor Recommendations

Two leading independent, third-party proxy advisory firms, ISS and Glass Lewis have both recommended that shareholders vote FOR all the proposed resolutions. ISS and Glass Lewis provide proxy voting recommendations to pension funds, investment managers, mutual funds and other institutional shareholders.

YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT – PLEASE VOTE TODAY

The proxy voting deadline is 9:00 a.m. PT on Tuesday May 10, 2022

How to Vote

There are several ways to vote your shares. Due to the essence of time, Shareholders are encouraged to vote online or by telephone.

Beneficial Shareholder Shares held with a broker, bank or other intermediary Registered Shareholders Shares held in own name and represented by a physical certificate www.proxyvote.com www.investorvote.com Call or fax to the number(s) listed on your voting instruction form Phone: 1-866-732-8683 Fax: 1-866-249-7775 Return the voting instruction form in the enclosed envelope Return the form of proxy in the enclosed postage paid envelope

Annual and Special Meeting and Webcast Details

ProMIS will hold its Annual and Special Meeting on May 12, 2022 at 9:00 am PT. The Meeting will be held as a virtual only shareholder meeting with participation electronically as explained further in the Management Proxy Circular. As a reminder, proxies must be received by 9:00 am PT on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

Shareholders can participate electronically at https://www.meetnow.global/MZUVNJS. Please see the Management Proxy Circular for detailed instructions on how to access the meeting, vote on resolutions and submit questions. Guests may view the event at https://www.meetnow.global/MZUVNJS by registering as a guest.

Please visit the Annual and Special Meeting page on the ProMIS website on the Investor tab for complete details and links to all relevant documents ahead of the Meeting at https://www.promisneurosciences.com/investors/news-events/ir-calendar/detail/8704/annual-general-meeting-2022.

ProMIS encourages shareholders to read the Meeting materials, which have been filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on the Company’s website at https://www.promisneurosciences.com/investors

Questions

If you have questions about the Meeting matters, the voting instructions or require assistance completing your proxy form, please contact the Company’s proxy solicitation agent, Laurel Hill, toll-free in North America at 1.877.452.7184, outside North America at 1.416.304.0211, or by email at assistance@laurelhill.com.

ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. is a development stage biotechnology corporation focused on discovering and developing antibody therapeutics selectively targeting toxic oligomers implicated in the development and progression of neurodegenerative diseases, in particular Alzheimer’s disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and Multiple system atrophy (MSA). The Company’s proprietary target discovery engine is based on the use of two complementary techniques. The Company applies its thermodynamic, computational discovery platform - ProMIS™ and Collective Coordinates - to predict novel targets known as Disease Specific Epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins. Using this unique approach, the Company is developing novel antibody therapeutics for AD, ALS and MSA. ProMIS is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada with offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S.A. ProMIS is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) under symbol PMN, and on the OTCQB Venture Market under symbol ARFXF.

