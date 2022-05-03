Shaip wins Silver & Bronze @ Stevie Awards 2022

Shaip has won Silver in the 20th Annual American Business Awards and Bronze in the 9th Annual Asia-Pacific Stevie® Awards, in the category - Startup of the Year (Business Services Industries) and Most Innovative Tech Startup of the Year (Services) respectively.

The winning nominations are among Shaip’s solution that helps organizations with all aspects of AI training data (i.e., data licensing, collection, transcription, annotation & de-identification) to solve their most demanding AI initiatives enabling smarter, faster, and, better results. We can quickly scale and exceed quality KPIs to help you jump-start your AI Project.

Vatsal Ghiya, CEO, Shaip, said, “It gives us immense pleasure to have received the prestigious awards. We continuously thrive on innovation to build capabilities around next-gen tech to offer best-of-breed AI solutions to multiple Fortune 500 companies. We are are overwhelmed with the tremendous growth across all our products & services, and are confident that our upcoming ShaipCloud 2.0 Platform will further fuel the growth required to win the prestigious award next year.”

“The 20th Annual American Business Awards and 9th Annual Asia-Pacific Stevie® Awards attracted many remarkable nominations,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. “The organizations that won this year have demonstrated that they have continued to innovate and succeed despite the COVID-19 pandemic, and we applaud them for their perseverance and creativity.”

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word for “crowned,” The Stevie Awards are widely considered to be the world’s premier business awards. More than 3,700 nominations were considered in the judging process by more than 240 professionals, whose average scores determined the winners of The American Business Awards, whereas more than 900 nominations from 29 nations, were considered in the judging process by more than 100 professionals, whose average scores determined the winners of the Asia-Pacific Stevie® Awards.

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: The American Business Awards®, the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more at www.stevieawards.com.

Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, Shaip is a fully managed data platform designed for companies looking to solve their most demanding AI challenges enabling smarter, faster, and better results. Shaip supports all aspects of AI training data from data collection, licensing, labeling, transcribing, and de-identifying by seamlessly scaling our people, platform, & processes to help companies develop their AI and ML models. To learn how to make your data science team and leaders’ life easier, visit us at www.shaip.com.