NEW RESEARCH REVEALS BRITS ARE STUCK IN A RUT

New research from Butlin’s Big Weekenders, exclusively for adults, has revealed that 67% of Brits feel that they’re stuck in a rut when considering their daily lives, with over a quarter (27%) of Brits actively describing themselves as ‘unhappy’. On the flipside, just 13% of the nation considered themselves fulfilled in their day-to-day.

New research from Butlin’s Big Weekenders reveals that 67% of Brits consider themselves to be bored of the daily grind

Delving further, more than a quarter (27%) of Brits are actively unhappy with their lives

The British public feels happiest when having fun (54%), when sharing an experience with someone (54%) or when on a weekend away (50%)

That said, just what is it that the British public are after to make them smile and increase their levels of happiness?

The survey revealed that the top three situations in which Brits feel the happiest are when they’re having fun (54%), when they’re sharing an experience with somebody (54%) or when they’re on a trip away from home (50%).

We all know Brits love a bargain and in true British style, 37% of survey respondents revealed they are at their happiest when they are getting good value for money. With Butlin’s Big Weekenders starting from just £65pp, guests can experience a weekend of endless fun without breaking the bank. Included in the price is accommodation, access to all live music and activities like pool parties and silent discos.

The study confirms the pandemic has made us focus on the less materialistic things in life, with the activities most likely to put a smile on our faces being spending time with family (58%), walking (52%) and listening to music (51%). Other activities that have Brits on top of the world are seeing live music (30%) and playing games (26%).

It’s no secret that music can be the key to altering your mood, with over half of Brits stating that listening to music is one of the key activities they take part in to boost their happiness levels.

Mike Godolphin, Entertainment Director at Butlin’s said “Our Big Weekenders are all about getting together with your friends, letting your hair down and having a great time. 85% of Brits are happier when with their friends. So, whether you’re an 80’s, 90’s or 00’s lover, prefer Ibiza classics or even a fan of Oktoberfest, there’s a Butlin’s Big Weekender for every group.

“Over half the nation suggest they need to forget about the day-to-day stresses to be happy. With a break full of live music and new activities such as Bottomless Brunch, a Big Weekender is the perfect answer.”

There are 20 different Big Weekenders breaks on offer across 60 different weekends at all three Butlin’s resorts in 2022. Great value deals for adult-only breaks start from £65pp and are available to book now via www.bigweekends.com

High-res imagery can be found HERE.

Butlin’s Big Weekenders are exclusively for adults.

All prices quoted are correct at the time of Butlin’s issuing the price packages to the publication. Price was quoted on 19/04/22. Prices provided are subject to change and have limited availability. Terms and conditions apply.

*Full list of Butlin’s Big Weekenders in 2022:

90s Reloaded

Absolute 80s Weekender

Back to the 2000s

Bootleg Ball

Cream Weekender

Darts – PDC Finals

Festival of the 60s

Giants of Rock

Ibiza Legends

Legends of Soul Weekender

Ministry of Sound The Weekender

Oktoberfest

Replay Weekender

Rockaway Beach

Shiiine On Weekender

Soul Weekender

Sounds Of Summer Weekender

The Great British Alternative Music Festival

The Great British Rock & Blues Festival

We Love the 70s

Back To The 2000’s

Butlin’s offers a three night Back To The 2000s Weekender exclusively for adults featuring Gareth Gates, Scouting For Girls and Trevor Nelson plus many more from £163pp on 6 May 2022. Price is based on a two-bedroom apartment in Bognor Regis that sleeps four and includes access to live music venues and activities like pool parties and silent discos. Dining packages start from £21.75 per adult, per day. To find out more and to book go to www.bigweekends.com.

Soul Weekender

Butlin’s offers a three night Soul Weekender exclusively for adults featuring Gabrille, The Team ft. Angelo Starr and The Real Thing plus many more from £69pp on 13 May 2022. Price is based on a two-bedroom apartment in Minehead thatsleeps four and includes access to live music venues and activities like pool parties and silent discos. Dining packages start from £21.75 per adult, per day. To find out more and to book go to www.bigweekends.com.

Replay Weekender

Butlin’s offers a three night Replay Weekender exclusively for adults featuring Boyzlife, Heather Small and Pat Sharp plus many more from £63pp on 20 May 2022. Price is based on a two-bedroom apartment in Minehead that sleeps four and includes access to live music venues and activities like pool parties and silent discos. Dining packages start from £21.75 per adult, per day. To find out more and to book go to www.bigweekends.com.

Oktoberfest

Butlin’s offers a three night Oktoberfest Weekender exclusively for adults featuring live Oompa bands, DJs and traditional German food and beer plus much more from £88pp on 7 October 2022. Price is based on a two-bedroom Silver Room in Skegness that sleeps four and includes access to live music venues and activities like pool parties and silent discos. Dining packages start from £21.75 per adult, per day. To find out more and to book go to www.bigweekends.com.