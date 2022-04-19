ProMIS appoints experienced industry veteran Larry Altstiel as Chief Medical Officer

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (TSX: PMN) (OTCQB: ARFXF), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of antibody therapeutics targeting misfolded proteins such as toxic oligomers implicated in the development of neurodegenerative diseases, announced today that it has appointed Larry Altstiel M.D. Ph.D., as Chief Medical Officer.

Brings decades of experience in Alzheimer’s research at large pharma and biotech

“Larry Altstiel has been a respected leader for over twenty years in the Alzheimer’s clinical research community, and we are delighted to welcome him to the ProMIS team”, stated Gene Williams, ProMIS Chairman and CEO. “His deep knowledge of clinical research, regulatory pathways, and the neurodegenerative disease community will be a tremendous asset to ProMIS as we develop our portfolio of differentiated product candidates.”

“ProMIS has shown compelling scientific rationale for the differentiation of PMN310 in Alzheimer’s disease” according to Dr. Altstiel. “ProMIS has developed unique and valuable methods for identification of misfolded proteins and toxic oligomeric forms of these proteins that may contribute to the development of a number of neurodegenerative diseases. In particular this approach supports the likely differentiation of PMN310 from other antibody approaches targeting other forms of Abeta. ProMIS’ unique technology platform has also led to the generation of potentially differentiated therapies in ALS and other neurodegenerative diseases. I look forward to helping advance this exciting portfolio in the clinic.”

Larry Altstiel, M.D., Ph.D. brings decades of medical expertise in neurodegenerative diseases and experience in the pharmaceutical industry. At Pfizer, as vice president and head of neuroscience clinical research, Larry led the selection of drug candidates, development and oversight of multiple preclinical studies and clinical studies from Phase 1 through Phase 3. He is currently part time Chief Medical Officer at Pinteon Therapeutics. He received his Ph.D. in cell biology, virology, and physical chemistry from The Rockefeller University, completed a postdoctoral fellowship in cell biology at Harvard University and received an M.D. from the University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine. He also completed a residency in Neurology at the Neurological Institute of New York, Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons



ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. is a development stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing antibody therapeutics selectively targeting toxic misfolded oligomers implicated in the development and progression of neurodegenerative diseases, in particular Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and Parkinson's disease (PD). The Company's proprietary target discovery engine is based on the use of two complementary computational modeling techniques. The Company applies its molecular dynamics, computational discovery platform - ProMIS™ and Collective Coordinates - to predict novel targets known as Disease Specific Epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins. ProMIS is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts. ProMIS is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PMN, and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol ARFXF.

