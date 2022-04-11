Resulting IT brings ERP transformation to the public sector via DSP Framework

Leading Independent UK ERP Consultancy Resulting IT have been named as a supplier on Crown Commercial Service’s (CCS) Digital Specialists and Programmes framework, enabling them to better support public sector clients.

Resulting are one of only 50 vendors to secure a place on the new framework which replaces Digital Outcomes 5, and will open up £4Bn of spend for digitisation across government, education and healthcare sectors.

Crown Commercial Service supports the public sector to achieve maximum commercial value when procuring common goods and services. In 2020/21, CCS helped the public sector to achieve commercial benefits equal to £2.04bn - supporting world-class public services that offer best value for taxpayers.

Following the announcement, Stuart Browne, MD of Resulting IT said:

“We’re thrilled to have been awarded one of only 50 vendor places on DSP - public sector is already a big part of our focus with work on a number of large government and NHS SAP programmes. But, as we’re the only specialist ERP vendor on the framework, it positions us really well for much needed ERP modernisation in the sector.”

The announcement follows a period which has seen the Public Sector grow to account for 30% of the IT consultancy’s work.

The criteria for DSP selection places a strong emphasis on social value which plays into Resulting’s ethos.

“We’ve always tried to do our part in terms of social profitability - giving back to the communities that are under-represented around us, and becoming climate positive last year.”

In addition to ERP consultancy services spanning SAP, Oracle and other common packaged platforms, Resulting also offers a unique visual ERP transformation roadmapping tool to public sector customers. FusionGraph was launched in 2021 and solves a growing need for ERP modernisation and knowledge management in the public sector.

Resulting was founded in 2004 to provide business-side consultancy and to assist ERP customers in becoming self-sufficient and less reliant on Systems Integrators.

Resulting are four times Northern Tech Fast Track winners (2017 - 2020) and finalists in the 2019 UK National Technology awards

Resulting serves customers including Co-op, Asda, NSG Pilkington, Johnson Matthey, University of Warwick, Department for Transport and NHS Scotland.

Crown Commercial Service (CCS) is an Executive Agency of the Cabinet Office,

supporting the public sector to achieve maximum commercial value when procuring

common goods and services.

