ProMIS Neurosciences Presents at the 2022 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (TSX: PMN) (OTCQB: ARFXF), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of therapeutics targeting misfolded proteins such as toxic oligomers implicated in the development of neurodegenerative diseases, announced today that it has presented at the American Academy of Neurology (AAN) Annual Meeting held at the Washington State Convention Center in Seattle, April 2-7, 2022.

Dr. Beibei Zhao delivered a poster presentation entitled: “RACK1 Knockdown Alleviates TDP-43-Associated Global Translational Suppression in vitro and Neurodegeneration in vivo” during Session P3: Neuromuscular Disease: Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis 3, on Saturday, April 2nd.

The receptor of activated C-kinase 1 (RACK1) is a well-conserved protein with more than 100 recognized activities. Co- aggregation of RACK1 with TDP-43 inclusions has been observed in sporadic ALS suggesting that it may be part of a pathogenic interactome involving the two proteins.

The poster addresses whether knockdown of RACK1 in mature cells may be beneficial against TDP-43 related pathology in cultured cells and in a living organism, the Drosophila fruit fly. The results are consistent with the existence of a pathogenic interaction between TDP-43 and RACK1 in misfolded aggregates and support targeting of RACK1 to alleviate TDP-43 proteinopathy.

The poster abstract is available on the AAN website here. Dr. Zhao’s poster presentation will be available on the ProMIS website (www.promisneurosciences.com) at the conclusion of the meeting.

