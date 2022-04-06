Fobi AI Announces Changes to the Board of Directors

Fobi AI Inc. (FOBI: TSXV FOBIF: OTCQB) (the “Company” or “FOBI”), a leader in providing real-time data analytics through artificial intelligence to drive customer activation and engagement, is pleased to announce the following changes to the Board of Directors.

Debra Williams has resigned from the Board of Directors effective Friday, April 1st. Fobi would like to thank Debra for her contributions to Fobi’s sales and marketing efforts and her dedicated service to the company over the years.

Replacing Debra on the Board will be Mike Devine. Mr. Devine has over 25 years of Executive and Board experience in the technology industry. He is currently the Founder and CEO of Jet Digital Inc., the developer of JetStream, an accelerated file transfer software solution that moves big data quickly and securely. Mr. Devine previously held strategic leadership roles at companies in the Fintech, Industrial IoT, and Telecommunications industries. Of particular relevance to his Board and Advisory role at Fobi, Mr. Devine spent ten years on the Executive team with Squirrel Systems, a global hospitality technology innovator. Prior to its eventual sale, he was also Co-Founder and President of a loyalty, e-gifting, and customer relationship management company.

Fobi CEO Rob Anson stated: “Mike’s experience in hospitality and his connections in the industry will be key to driving growth and increasing revenue, which is the primary focus for the company right now.”

Fobi is a cutting-edge data intelligence company that helps our clients turn real-time data into actionable insights and personalized customer engagement to generate increased profits. Fobi’s unique IoT device has the ability to integrate seamlessly into existing infrastructure to enable data connectivity across online and on-premise platforms creating highly scalable solutions for our global clients. Fobi partners with some of the largest companies in the world to deliver best-in-class solutions and operates globally in the retail, telecom, sports & entertainment, casino gaming, and hospitality & tourism industries.