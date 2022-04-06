UNITAR Calls for Women Entrepreneurs in Kenya

In the pioneering programme, participants will learn techniques to create sustainable solutions, identify risks, strengthen their leadership styles, and express their motivation through the entrepreneurial process and business management. Participants will take self-paced e-lessons throughout the programme.

Recent alumna are already putting their skills to use: Maureen Nduta is breaking cultural and societal expectations of women, collaborating with and empowering the women in her community through her farm business.

The programme is free of charge and open to all Kenyan women who are keen to learn about entrepreneurship and aspire to make a positive impact on their communities. Women from public, private and civic sectors are welcome.

To apply: https://apply.unitar.org/prog/sunlight_and_absa_womens_empowerment_programme/ (deadline: 15 April 2022)

The United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) provides innovative learning solutions to enhance global and country-level action for a better future. Located in Hiroshima, the Division for Prosperity trains present and future change-makers from developing countries, particularly youth and women, so they may shape a more inclusive, sustainable and prosperous world. https://www.unitar.org/sustainable-development-goals/prosperity