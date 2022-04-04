FIDIC launches new Digital Transformation Committee

The new committee will monitor and identify changes in digital technology and techniques to help futureproof FIDIC’s products and services delivery, such as for FIDIC contracts, and will also Identify issues or trends in the digital space that could be potential disruptors to FIDIC and or its members and the wider industry.

International engineering federation FIDIC (the International Federation of Consulting Engineers) has launched a new Digital Transformation Committee as part of its ongoing strengthening and upgrading of its committee structure and international external affairs and stakeholder relations capability.

Key strategic priorities of the committee are to advocate for and give guidance on the use of new and existing technologies across the consulting engineering industry and complete and publish guidance on digital platforms that would be of use to FIDIC members. The committee will also advise and assist FIDIC in the exploration of digitising and developing the FIDIC contract suite to aid productivity and user friendliness.

Commenting on the setting up of the new committee, FIDIC chief executive Dr Nelson Ogunshakin said: “The launch of our new Digital Transformation Committee is another step in the strengthening of FIDIC’s stakeholder work and it covers a crucial business area of our industry too. Given the growing importance of digital, BIM, smart contracts, digital twins, internet of things, data, block-chain and technology in the global engineering and construction sector, this new committee will have a very important and strategic role to play in advising FIDIC and the industry on the key issues we all face.

“As well as exploring new technologies, products, new business models and services that FIDIC could offer its members and the wider sector, the new Digital Transformation Committee will also enable FIDIC to be more external facing and help us to make a positive impact on and influence in the global engineering and infrastructure industry to meet the challenges our industry faces as it moves out of the Covid crisis and beyond.”

The chair of the new FIDIC Digital Transformation Committee is Mark Enzer OBE FREng, advisor at global multidisciplinary consultancy firm, Mott MacDonald Group. Commenting on his new role, he said: “It is fantastic to see FIDIC taking this step and I am delighted to serve as the first chair of this crucial new committee. It’s an honour to collaborate with such amazingly talented people from across FIDIC’s global eco-system.”

The full membership of the committee is listed below: -

Mark Enzer OBE FREng (chair)

Advisor, Mott MacDonald (UK)

Yoshihiro Katsuhama (vice chair)

Acting General Manager, Nippon Koei Co (Japan)

Stacy Sinclair (vice chair)

Partner and Head of Technology & Innovation, Fenwick Elliott (UK)

Bram Mommers

Global Technology Officer, Arcadis (Netherlands)

Antoine Labrosse

Chief Digital Officer, Artelia Group (France)

Marcial Rivera

Head, Process Engineering Department, Federated College of Engineers and Architects of Costa Rica (Costa Rica)

Gianluca Genova

Head of IDALab, Basler & Hofmann (Switzerland)

Fabian Sommer

Project Manager, Head of Section, Lombardi (Switzerland)

Tony Scott

CEO and CIO, NeuralRays AI (UK)

Andrew Maher

Group Managing Principal, Aurecon Group (Australia)

Jiangbo Dong

Senior Expert of Design Institute, China Mobile Group Design Institute Co (China)

Christophe Chambet-Falquet

Data Strategist, Role9 (France)

The new committee, which will meet quarterly, will also establish task groups, where appropriate, to develop specific areas of work and initiatives. The work of members will ensure that FIDIC keeps abreast of and up to date with the latest digital and technological developments in a fast-moving area of the global construction and infrastructure sector.

* Attached (below) is a photo of the new chair of the FIDIC Digital Transformation Committee, Mark Enzer, OBE FREng, advisor at global multidisciplinary consultancy firm Mott MacDonald Group as well as an image with an overview of the committee members.

FIDIC, the International Federation of Consulting Engineers, is the global representative body for national associations of consulting engineers and represents over one million engineering professionals and 40,000 firms in more than 100 countries worldwide. The buildings and infrastructure sector in which FIDIC members work contributes around US$36trillion to global GDP.