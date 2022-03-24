ProMIS Neurosciences to Present at the 10th Annual Neurodegenerative Drug Development Summit

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (TSX: PMN) (OTCQB: ARFXF), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of therapeutics targeting misfolded proteins such as toxic oligomers implicated in the development of neurodegenerative diseases, announced today that it will be presenting at the upcoming 10th Annual Neurodegenerative Drug Development Summit, to be held in Boston, MA, March 28-30, 2022.

ProMIS Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Neil Cashman, will deliver an oral presentation entitled: “Abeta oligomers in Alzheimer Disease: Target Engagement and Target Distraction”, on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at 3 PM local time at the Boston Park Plaza Hotel.

Much scientific data has implicated misfolded oligomers as the toxic molecular species of amyloid beta (Abeta) relevant to Alzheimer’s disease. However, using conventional methods, it has proven difficult to selectively target oligomers while sparing other species – including monomers and fibrils – which “distract” a therapeutic antibody from its primary target. Immune recognition of Abeta fibrils can also lead to dose-limiting adverse effects. In his presentation, Dr. Cashman will discuss the use of Collective CoordinatesTM, a proprietary computational algorithm, to design conformational epitopes that specifically target oligomers, while sparing monomers and fibrils from immune recognition.

Dr. Cashman’s presentation will be available on the ProMIS website (www.promisneurosciences.com) at the conclusion of the meeting. For more information about the meeting please consult the organizer’s website here.

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. is a development stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing therapeutics selectively targeting toxic misfolded oligomers implicated in the development and progression of neurodegenerative diseases, in particular Alzheimer’s disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and Parkinson’s disease (PD). The Company’s proprietary target discovery engine is based on the use of two complementary computational modeling techniques. The Company applies its molecular dynamics, computational discovery platform -ProMIS™ and Collective Coordinates - to predict novel targets known as Disease Specific Epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins. ProMIS is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts. ProMIS is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PMN, and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol ARFXF.

www.promisneurosciences.com

Twitter and LinkedIn