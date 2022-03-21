YOTEL ANNOUNCES NEWEST PROPERTY TO OPEN IN SWITZERLAND

Innovative hotel group YOTEL makes its entrance into Switzerland with futuristic design and tech-inspired hotel as well as a cutting-edge Nordic-inspired hospitality and entertainment destination in partnership with esteemed Caviar House Airport Premium-Switzerland.

YOTEL, a global hospitality brand appealing to those looking for a unique experience through awesome people, smart design, and the creative use of technology, today announced the upcoming opening of YOTEL Geneva Lake in Q4 2022.

Strategically located in the Lake Geneva area, the futuristic hotel will be a gateway for travellers visiting the region, providing easy access to major business and leisure destinations such as Geneva, Nyon, and Lausanne, as well as the popular mountainous canton of Vaud.

The 237-room YOTEL Geneva Lake will offer the group’s signature technology and design features. Each room will accommodate YOTEL’s adjustable SmartBed™, sensory mood lighting, and features to connect mobile devices to SMART TVs. Guests will also be able to enjoy a state-of-the-art 1,000 sqm (10,700 sqft) fitness centre where memberships will be available to residents and workers in the area. On arrival, check-in will be available via self-service stations or the YOTEL app, and mobile devices can be used as SmartKeys for a seamless journey.

“We are delighted to be adding to our overall growth strategy by opening YOTEL Geneva Lake in the metropolitan region of Lake Geneva. The hotel will offer easy access from all parts of Romandie and feature fun and futuristic design coupled with state-of-the-art F&B and ample co-working and meeting spaces. We are equally excited to partner with Caviar House Airport Premium - Switzerland. Challenging the status quo of traditional hospitality, YOTEL Geneva Lake will not only revolutionise travel in the region but, in our innovative spirit, offer the ultimate hospitality hub for both business and leisure travellers alike,” said Hubert Viriot, CEO, YOTEL.

At the heart of YOTEL Geneva Lake will be HYGGE, a one-of-a-kind entertainment, meeting, and co-working destination developed by the leading food and beverage operators in the Lake Geneva region, Caviar House Airport Premium - Switzerland. Covering over 2,000sqm (21,500 sqft), HYGGE will feature a 24/7 indoor and outdoor Danish-inspired restaurant, bar, and café, cutting-edge meeting facilities, and ample co-working space. HYGGE will be a destination within a destination. Featuring contemporary Nordic architecture, the space is designed to constantly evolve to accommodate everything from intimate dinners to large entertainment ev21 ents, including sporting showcases, weddings, and product launches. Ideal for both business and leisure guests, regional commuters, and neighbourhood residents, it will become the ideal place to eat, meet, work and play.

“HYGGE will be Switzerland’s first gastronomy destination inspired by the Danish concept of hygge, providing mouth-watering dining experiences in a cosy atmosphere and at an affordable price – ideal for hotel guests and locals alike. HYGGE will also offer extensive meeting and co-working spaces, featuring the latest in computer technology and telecommunication – perfect for supporting global business meetings, organise sophisticated events, and an ideal environment for freelancers, entrepreneurs, and small companies to work and socialise,” said Peter G. Rebeiz, Chairman & CEO, Caviar House Airport Premium – Switzerland.

YOTEL Geneva Lake is conveniently located for access to Geneva airport, a gateway to all of Switzerland and surrounding Europe, and only 30-minutes from Lausanne. The area is home to some of the world’s leading non-profit organizations, multinational companies, and top universities, including The International School of Geneva, the Hotel School of Geneva, Lombard Odier’s new HQ, the World Trade Organisation, the Red Cross International Committee and MNCs like UEFA, FIBA, GSK, and Hublot. In addition, guests will be only minutes from the French border and popular Casino Divonne. The region has over 1.2 million people and offers attractive skiing and shopping options.

The hotel is owned by Conamo SA and asset managed by Stoneweg SA. The architects for the projects are ris + partenaires, and Creneau International has been appointed as the interior designer for the hotel’s public spaces.

The YOTEL concept takes the essential elements of luxury hotels into smaller, smart spaces and delivers extraordinary value for owners and guests alike in sought-after locations around the globe.

Inspired by the luxury of first-class travel and uncompromisingly designed around guests, YOTEL takes the essential elements of luxury hotels into smaller, smart spaces and deliver extraordinary value and a sense of community with areas for co-working, social gatherings and exercise in sought after locations. Premium Cabins include YOTEL’s signature adjustable SmartBed™ with rejuvenating rain showers and SMART TVs, multi power and USB points and easy connectivity.

YOTEL currently operates six airport hotels in London Gatwick, Amsterdam Schiphol, Paris, Charles de Gaulle, Istanbul Airport (2), Singapore Changi and thirteen city centre hotels in New York, Boston, San Francisco, Washington D.C., Singapore, Edinburgh, London (2), Amsterdam, Porto, Glasgow, Manchester and the first-ever YOTELPAD in Park City. YOTEL is expanding rapidly with new projects under development globally, including Dubai, Geneva, Long Island City, Miami, Mammoth, Atlanta and Melbourne.

YOTEL’s major shareholders include a controlled affiliate of Starwood Capital Group, the Talal Jassim Al-Bahar Group, United Investment Portugal and Kuwait Real Estate Company (AQARAT).

YOTEL was created by YO! founder Simon Woodroffe OBE, who inspired by first class travel, translated the language of luxury airline travel into a small but luxurious cabin (www.yo.co.uk).

www.yotel.com

The founding team behind Caviar House & Prunier, the number one manufacturer of high luxury consumer goods such as Prunier Caviar and Balik Salmon, specially designed for the high-end travel market, created in 2015 a new company Caviar House Airport Premium (CHAP), among which its Swiss sister company Caviar House Airport Premium – Switzerland.

The main objective of CHAP is catering to the significantly growing demand in travel retail locations with premium Food & Beverage services and iconic concepts, as an alternative to the traditional operators.

Triple A Airports are dedicated market places for Premium and luxury brands, however, too often with a poor and mediocre F&B offer operated by giant enterprises with little or no premium food culture.

CHAP is the new alternative for selected travel retail location and extensions who wish to offer travellers the absolute premium Food & Beverage experiences in partnership with a team representing over 40 years of the finest food purveying within the international travel industry.

In 2017 Caviar House & Prunier was awarded the FAB awards for its body of work of sustaining high quality and service in the travel industry since its foundation in airports from 1969.

Besides an international presence in various triple A airports and iconic destinations, CHAP is operating in Switzerland with numerous concepts at Geneva Airport, Zurich Airport, and has been awarded in 2020 to become the exclusive gastronomic partner of the Compagnie Générale de Navigation on Léman Lake for all the fleet ( 19 vessels).

Stoneweg (www.stoneweg.com) is a real estate investment adviser and asset manager established in 2015 and headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. The firm leverages in-house local operational teams to source, develop and manage real estate investments.

To date, Stoneweg has executed and advised on more than €5 billion of real estate investments across different sectors, including developments. Stoneweg’s expertise includes both equity and debt strategies, advising its client base of financial institutions and family offices across a range of structures, including club deals, joint ventures, co-investments, and funds.

The firm’s investment philosophy is driven by a bottom-up approach to project selection, utilising Stoneweg’s own teams on the ground and deep networks to seize the best opportunities.

Stoneweg has a dedicated presence in Switzerland, the United States, Spain, Italy, Andorra and Ireland, enabling many of the operational aspects of the firm’s investments to be carried out in house and locally.

Stoneweg has completed more than 300 acquisitions alongside best-in-class partners since 2015.