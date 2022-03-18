RealEstate.Exchange builds on with its 2nd Balancer grant!

The RealEstate.Exchange team and DigiShares is happy to announce that we have received a grant by Balancer Grants subDAO , enabling us to work closely with the Balancer team to make the upcoming Managed Pools a game changer for RWA (Real World Assets) - in our case Real Estate - to be traded using Balancer technology.

These Managed Pools on Balancer are crucial for RWAs to be traded safely on the blockchain, with the necessary circuit breakers and compliant layers in place to finally make real estate a reality in DeFi. For this grant of $40k, RealEstate.Exchange will integrate and deliver a UI that interacts with Managed Pools where users can combine security tokens and utility tokens in a pool. Open sourcing the work along the way! We are excited to push the boundaries of DeFi, bringing the benefits of decentralization to an industry traditionally limited to highly regulated brick and mortar institutions, and to demonstrate that this can be done in a compliant manner.

RealEstate.Exchange and BRICK are created by DigiShares, a leader in the real estate tokenization market that already has many assets on its platform.

Claus Skaaning, CEO of DigiShares, the project owner of RealEstate.Exchange and BRICK, says: “We are really pleased and proud to be collaborating with Balancer on this project. We view Balancer as the market-leading provider of infrastructure for AMMs and Liquidity Pools and have selected them as our partner due to their advanced technology in the space.”

Jeff, Balancer commented about the project: “I’m excited to see RealEstate.Exchange pushing the boundaries of DeFi, bringing the benefits of decentralization to an industry traditionally limited to highly regulated brick and mortar institutions (quite literally, in this case), and demonstrating that this can be done in a compliant manner. It is projects like these that showcase the true potential of Managed Pools: and by introducing a broad new asset class to the Balancer ecosystem, bring us closer to mass market adoption of crypto.”

RealEstate.Exchange is a decentralised exchange (DEX) and DeFi lending marketplace that will allow investors to buy, sell and borrow against real estate tokens. Taking the best elements from pre-existing DEXs and AMMs like Balancer and DeFi lending platforms like Aave, we are adding a whitelisting layer in order to stay compliant when trading and borrowing against real estate tokens.

The BAL Grant program is one way BalancerDAO promotes the development of the Balancer Protocol and Ecosystem.

The BAL Grant program provides support and funding ($1K — $75K) to projects committed to supporting Balancer Protocol in achieving its mission to become the number one source for Decentralized exchange trades. This program is a good fit for individuals and groups that want to run a project that builds technology or resources on the Balancer Protocol.