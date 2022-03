Fobi Launches the Adam Hadwin “Fan Pass” With Top Canadian PGA Tour Golfer Adam Hadwin at the Valspar Championship

The launch at the Valspar Championship PGA tournament is a nod to Adam’s win at this event in 2017. Adam’s Fan Pass will enable him to engage directly with his fans and provide them with a one stop shop to find out everything about Adam including his latest results, stats, his charities, hobbies and more.

FOBI AI Inc. (TSXV: FOBI, OTCQB: FOBIF) (the "Company" or "FOBI"), a leader in providing real-time data analytics through artificial intelligence to drive operational efficiencies and profitability, is pleased to announce that it has launched the Adam Hadwin Fan Pass at the Valspar Championship PGA Tournament today. The Adam Hadwin Fan Pass is the first implementation of a new fan engagement platform built off of the recently released PassPro solution, Fobi’s enterprise-grade SaaS Wallet pass platform. This is a truly great Made in Canada story connecting Fobi, one of Canada’s top tech startups, with one of Canada's most successful professional golfers, Adam Hadwin.

The Adam Hadwin Fan Pass can be downloaded by visiting www.fobi.ai/adam on your mobile phone.

Anyone who downloads the Adam Hadwin Player Pass from today until April 30th, 2022 automatically qualifies for a giveaway powered by 2 of Adam’s key sponsors, Callaway and Levelwear. First prize is a trip to watch Adam play at the RBC Canadian Open, the second prize is a package from Callaway that includes a custom driver and other gear, and the third prize is a complete golf outfit from Levelwear. Details about the giveaway can be found here.

Adam Hadwin stated, “I’m thrilled to see the Fan Pass come to life this week and excited to team up with Fobi to deliver fun and engaging content to fans.”

Fobi CEO Rob Anson stated, "Adam’s Fan Pass truly exemplifies the versatility and limitless potential that our wallet pass technology delivers. As we look to continue driving digital and experiential innovation in the sports and entertainment industry and as a proud Canadian, I am very excited about the opportunity to partner and work with Adam. Adam’s commitment to his fans and his dedication to his craft has enabled him to achieve such a high level of excellence in his career and is well suited to represent Fobi.”

PGA Tour golfer Adam Hadwin is one of Canada’s top professional golfers. After turning professional in 2009 Hadwin gained status on the Canadian Tour where he won multiple events. Hadwin’s breakout year came in 2014 as a member of the Korn Ferry Tour where he won twice, was the year-end combined money-list winner, and gained PGA Tour status. Hadwin became a PGA Tour winner in 2017 when he won the Valspar Championship. He went on to represent Canada that year at the Presidents Cup as a member of the International Team, his first of two made Presidents Cup teams. Hadwin and his wife Jessica have a foundation – The Hadwin Family Foundation – that supports families and individuals experiencing unforeseen medical and financial hardships.

Fobi is a cutting-edge data intelligence company that helps our clients turn real-time data into actionable insights and personalized customer engagement to generate increased profits. Fobi's unique IoT device has the ability to integrate seamlessly into existing infrastructure to enable data connectivity across online and on-premise platforms creating highly scalable solutions for our global clients. Fobi partners with some of the largest companies in the world to deliver best-in-class solutions and operates globally in the retail, telecom, sports & entertainment, casino gaming, and hospitality & tourism industries.