GETVISIBILITY SECURES €10M SERIES-A FUNDING

Getvisibility (GV), a global leader in the delivery of data visibility, protection and control, has secured €10 million equity through a funding round co-led by Alpha Intelligence Capital (AIC) and Fortino Capital. Sure Valley Ventures who led the seed round are following on.

Based in Ireland, Getvisibility enables businesses to have a single, unified view of all their structured and unstructured data. Getvisibility’s AI-based solution changes the way that companies handle their data security, by enabling them to detect and understand all of their rapidly growing data. This promotes best practice and governance, and allows organisations to benefit from the full range of data under their control.

Getvisibility already works with a number of Fortune 500 companies and governments across the US, Europe and the Middle East in multiple industries. The company has reported significant growth in regulated sectors such as healthcare, financial services and manufacturing, where there is an increasing need to classify data, protect it and understand risk.

The funds of the Series A will be used to strengthen the commercial team to serve the increased demand. Moreover, Getvisibility will also grow its engineering team to continue improving its machine learning approach to data security as well as accelerate the roll out of its “Zero Trust” suite. The Series A round will accelerate growth and service delivery to customers in Europe and MENA regions, while extending its reach in the company’s largest market, North America.

Mark Brosnan, CEO and co-founder of Getvisibility said, “We are delighted to welcome AIC and Fortino as new investors to Getvisibility. This Series A funding is important for our effort to extend our technology leadership in Zero Trust Architecture. Market response to our Synergy Pro and Focus product lines has been exceptional, and this funding enables us to build on the leadership position we have already established.”

As part of this announcement, Getvisibility has welcomed Terry Chou to the company’s Board of Directors. Terry said, “We have watched with great excitement as Getvisibility has set the standard for data classification with its context-aware AI-enabled approach. Getvisibility’s advanced Natural Language Processing capability sets them apart from other data security providers”. Terry, who is a Partner at Alpha Intelligence Capital also commented: “We look forward to supporting Getvisibility on its high-growth journey as it evolves into a one-stop-shop for data security management”.

Ronan Murphy, co-founder of Getvisibility said, “2022 is shaping up to be a massive year for the Getvisibility platform. We’re accelerating that pace of innovation, R&D, sales and marketing. As enterprises urgently need to get to grips with data security, the machine learning capabilities of Getvisibility provide real tangible return on investment, better compliance capabilities and overall superior data security..”

Getvisibility discovers, categorises and classifies unstructured data (documents and emails) across an organisation. The platform does this using a two-pronged approach. Firstly, end users can manually classify documents on creation with the help of an AI agent. This classification is later checked and amended if needed by Getvisibility’s machine learning engine. Secondly, the software scans legacy documents and emails in the organisation’s environment. Getvisibility also provides risk and compliance assessments as well as enforcing protection on sensitive data. Getvisibility is using state-of-the-art AI to classify and secure your documents and emails in real-time. Getvisibility’s dual approach to data classification allows staff to manually classify documents as they are created with suggestions and automated checking, while the machine learning algorithms scan, categorise and classify legacy data. The Getvisibility solution also provides organisations with risk assessments regarding compliance, permission management, data quality and user activity. We combine this information into a centralised self-teaching data protection platform with staff education and process improvement for evolving security improvement over time.

Alpha Intelligence Capital (AIC) is a global venture capital fund investing in deep Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML) technology-based companies. AIC’s core focus lies in companies in the Series-A to Series-D stages, developing breakthrough products and solving real business problems. The teams at AIC operate out of San Francisco, Paris, Luxembourg, Singapore and Hong Kong. For more information, visit https://aicapital.ai/

Fortino Capital Partners is a European investment firm specialising in B2B software and based in Antwerp and Amsterdam. Through a growth capital fund and two early-stage venture capital funds, Fortino Capital partners with exceptional entrepreneurs in North Western Europe. Existing investors in Getvisibility include Sure Valley Ventures, Pires Investments, Smarttech247, Manifold, and Julian Wheeler.