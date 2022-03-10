Chooch Names Roberto Blickhan General Manager of EMEA Operations

Chooch, the world’s leading full-lifecycle computer vision software platform, has appointed Roberto Blickhan as the General Manager of its EMEA operations.

Blickhan is a sales and marketing expert in the technology sector with extensive experience in managing large enterprise divisions and establishing innovative, high-tech startup companies. He joins Chooch from video analytics firm Deep North.

“Computer vision is a fundamental part of our digital future,” Blickhan said. “AI technology has a major impact in many industry sectors and will be the key technology for future competitive advantages. The Chooch Enterprise Computer Vision Platform significantly drives computer vision development and I’m so excited to join this fast-growing company.”

Chooch’s industry-leading Enterprise Computer Vision Platform enables enterprises and ecosystem partners to replicate human visual tasks in any industry and deploy them anywhere accurately and rapidly.

Blickhan’s hiring comes following the fast-growing Chooch’s expansion into EMEA. Chooch considers its EMEA presence as one of the cornerstones of its overall international growth strategy and having expanded into EMEA, Chooch is able to support existing customer and partner businesses more efficiently while managing company growth in the region.

Chooch will focus activities in the region on manufacturing, warehouse/logistics, telco, healthcare, security and retail as it establishes the Chooch Enterprise Computer Vision Platform as the leading computer vision software.

Blickhan will expand the sales and customer support team in various areas of the EMEA region.

Casey Swan, Chooch’s Senior Vice President of Sales, said, “We’re thrilled to have Roberto join the Chooch team as General Manager of EMEA and support our growth in the region. He brings decades of experience in successfully scaling technology companies, including computer vision solutions globally, with a strong reputation among partners and customers.”

Chooch is the world’s leading full-lifecycle computer vision software platform that enables enterprises and ecosystem partners to replicate human visual tasks in any industry and deploy them anywhere accurately and rapidly. Chooch’s unique, no-code, enterprise-ready computer vision software platform has been deployed at scale on-premise, in the cloud and on edge devices in multiple industries, including manufacturing, logistics and warehousing, oil and gas, healthcare, public sector, workplace safety, media and retail. Applications range widely from preventing workplace accidents to mask detection and social distancing compliance, safety equipment assurance, preventive maintenance of remote equipment, engaged buyer alerts, defect detection, facial authentication and image quality control.

