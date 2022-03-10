Original Eiffel Tower staircase offer time travel experience at Expo 2020

Nestled at the entrance of Al Forsan park at the Japanese Pavilion side rise the original stairs of Eiffel Tower.

“We wish to honor the visionary leaders of the UAE who made this impossible project possible” reminded by Machiko Gozen, the President of JANAT tea and a Samurai Woman in mission to inspire kindness and mindfulness over each cup of tea.

It’s a new dimension of engaging and connecting the tea industry with hospitality leaders to give purpose of spreading kindness over tea experience.

The Eiffel Tower tea station represents an opportunity to engage with a sustainable project and a hope of making kindness as value of the smart humans.

“We are looking to engage with global partners who share the values of women empowerment, inclusiveness and circular business” added by Rosalie, JANAT Paris, Business Development Manager. We wish to bring this high-quality unique experience of tea to international markets.

JANAT Paris Pavilion at Al Forsan park will be open all times during the Expo 2020 Dubai.

The Tea for Two project is the world’s first kindness sharing tea project.

Empowering women at tea plantations to inspiring urbain guests kindness and mindfulness is the purpose of JANAT tea.

Beyond the tea, it’s infusing and inspiring minds to bring more kindness to balance the intelligence that humans strive to achieve, is our message at the Expo 2020 Dubai. Each cup of tea is an invitation to witness human kindness meeting sustainability.