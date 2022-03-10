ProMIS Neurosciences to Present at the 2022 International Conference on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Diseases (AD/PDTM) and Related Neurological Disorders

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (TSX: PMN) (OTCQB: ARFXF), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of therapeutics targeting misfolded proteins such as toxic oligomers implicated in the development of neurodegenerative diseases, announced today that it will be presenting at the upcoming AD/PDTM International Conference, to be held in Barcelona Spain, March 15-20, 2022.

Optimizing vaccine design for Alzheimer’s disease

ProMIS Chief Development Officer, Dr. Johanne Kaplan, will deliver an on-site oral presentation “Optimizing vaccine design for Alzheimer’s disease: selective targeting of computationally-derived conformational B cell epitopes of soluble amyloid-beta toxic oligomers" as part of the AD/PDTM symposium entitled: “Abeta and other targeting therapies in AD”. The symposium is to be held on Sunday, March 20, 9:05-11:05 AM, local time, in room 113 at the International Barcelona Convention Center.

The presentation discusses the optimal design of an amyloid-beta (Abeta) vaccine to elicit antibodies that are selective for toxic Abeta oligomers (ABO) without inducing a potentially detrimental immune response to normal forms of Abeta.

Dr. Kaplan’s presentation will be available on the ProMIS website (www.promisneurosciences.com) at the conclusion of the AD/PDTM Conference on March 20th.

AD/PDTM is the groundbreaking series of Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Diseases Conferences attracting international medical and scientific professionals worldwide. The Conference is at the forefront of unraveling the mechanisms and improving the treatment of Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and other related neurodegenerative diseases. AD/PD™ Conferences uniquely combine distinct neurodegenerative diseases in one setting and examine their similarities and differences; there is a strong focus on mechanisms of disease, prevention, and therapy.

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. is a development stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing therapeutics selectively targeting toxic misfolded oligomers implicated in the development and progression of neurodegenerative diseases, in particular Alzheimer’s disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and Parkinson’s disease (PD). The Company’s proprietary target discovery engine is based on the use of two complementary computational modeling techniques. The Company applies its molecular dynamics, computational discovery platform -ProMIS™ and Collective Coordinates - to predict novel targets known as Disease Specific Epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins. ProMIS is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts. ProMIS is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PMN, and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol ARFXF

www.promisneurosciences.com

Twitter and LinkedIn