A shared moment of solidarity for Ukraine will be held in front of city halls around Europe on Saturday 12 March.

On the initiative of Dario Nardella, President of Eurocities and Mayor of Florence, all mayors and cities are invited to join in this common embrace.

“I take inspiration from my friend, Mayor of Marseille, Benoît Payan. I propose that we invite local people, especially our Ukrainian and Russian communities, to link arms, or share a moment in front of or around our city halls,” explains the mayor.

No specific time is set for the action. “We can do this at the time that works best for each of us on Saturday 12 March and I ask you to share your images on social media,” says Nardella.

“City diplomacy breaks borders. Through networks like Eurocities, and through our city twinnings, we have built strong relationships. We know and trust each other. We have respect. When we offer solidarity, it is genuine and heartfelt.”

“Let’s ensure that in our own way we keep borders open, that we champion principles of democracy, and we demonstrate in whatever way we can a commitment to our fellow Europeans,” added the mayor.

For social media the preferred usage will be: #CitiesWithUkraine

Already, around 50 cities have joined in to support the call.

WHAT: A shared moment of solidarity for Ukraine

WHERE: In front of city halls across Europe

WHEN: Saturday 12 March

MORE INFO: https://eurocities.eu/latest/cities-stand-with-ukraine-a-shared-moment-of-solidarity/

Eurocities wants to make cities places where everyone can enjoy a good quality of life, is able to move around safely, access quality and inclusive public services and benefit from a healthy environment. We do this by networking over 200 larger European cities, which together represent some 130 million people across 3 8 countries, and by gathering evidence of how policy making impacts on people to inspire other cities and EU decision makers. Connect with us at https://eurocities.eu/ or by following our Twitter , Instagram , Facebook and LinkedIn accounts Eurocities has member cities in Ukraine in: Kharkiv, Kyiv, Lviv and Odesa The hashtag for this event is #CitiesWithUkraine All cities are invited to join in this shared moment of solidarity for Ukraine, regardless of whether or not they are a Eurocities member

Dario Nardella, President of Eurocities, Mayor of Florence



