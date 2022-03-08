The Alpine Dream in the Italian Dolomites with Edelweiss.Re

Recognised primarily as a ski paradise among ski enthusiasts, the imposing mountain range of the Dolomites, a treasure trove of some of the world's most majestic sceneries, is also globally renowned for its rich culture, history, and cuisine.

The natural surroundings make it much easier to forget any daily distractions, like constantly checking your social media. Simply by living in the Dolomites, people can enjoy life and re-focus on themselves.

In what is dubbed as the heart of the Dolomites, Val Badia, real estate is seen as a solid, profitable, and long-lasting investment for international and national second-home buyers. Although the current regional law reserves 100% of the new developments to residents in the province of Bolzano, translating into limited stock for non-residents, which has also led to an increase in the prices per sq.m. surpassing 10.000€ per sq.m. in 2021, the Val Badia remains a sought-after area for its quality of life and natural wonders among property investors.

The valley's appeal is also enhanced from its vicinity to the glamourous Cortina d'Ampezzo, home of the upcoming Winter Olympics Milano – Cortina 2026 and Venice's and Treviso's airports.

As part of the Dolomiti Superski, one of the world's largest ski circuits with 1,200 kilometres of slopes across 12 ski regions, the picture-perfect sceneries make the Badia Valley one of the most idyllic escapes to live in, with plenty of must-see sporting events, such as the men's Alpine Ski World Cup races.

The endless ski trails in the winter season and the world-class hiking and mountain biking opportunities in the summer set this region apart. During summer, one can also take in the spectacle of the Maratona dles Dolomites (eng. Dolomites Marathon), one of the biggest Italian Granfondo bicycle races, or simply wander around.

