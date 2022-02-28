The smarter E Europe: Experience the new energy transition first hand

The European photovoltaics and storage system markets are booming, and its full throttle for electric mobility and charging infrastructure.

The political framework is changing, and new players, products and business models are taking the market by storm. There’s great need for specialist exchange and networking. The players of the new energy world are eager to network, make and strengthen business connections and join forces to develop project ideas and do business. And that’s exactly what The smarter E Europe, the continent’s largest platform for the energy industry, can offer.

Four exhibitions, one diverse topic: energy

The smarter E Europe comprises four energy exhibitions: Intersolar Europe, ees Europe, Power2Drive Europe and EM-Power Europe These will take place from May 11–13, 2022 at Messe München. Both the exhibitions and forums plus their accompanying specialist conferences will include expertise about decentralisation, digitalisation, sector coupling and energy supply. They will show you just how electricity, heat and transportation will be interconnected in the future and the role sector coupling will play in the energy supply of tomorrow.

Pioneers and innovative spirits in the energy sector will be rewarded with The smarter E Europe with The smarter E AWARD, Intersolar AWARD and ees AWARD as part of The smarter E Europe.

Joining forces at The smarter E Europe

Intersolar Europe 2022 reflects the booming solar market, ambitious climate goals and growing competitiveness of photovoltaic (PV) production in Europe – and its timing is right on cue. You find out all about markets, technologies and financing for PV projects from the experts at the Intersolar Europe Conference.

The energy storage and battery market is also growing at a faster pace than ever before. At ees Europe, companies will present innovative battery technologies and sustainable solutions for storing renewable energies. Hydrogen has a capability that direct power supply without storage is unable to offer: It makes energy available regardless of time and performance. Green hydrogen will also be a special focus at Green Hydrogen Forum & Expo as part of the The smarter E Europe in 2022.

What holds the energy world together at its core? This is also the core question at EM-Power Europe, the international exhibition for energy management and integrated energy solutions. It focuses on the efficient distribution and use of renewable energies, their integration into existing and new energy infrastructures as well as intelligent energy management. Experts will be on hand to explain how emissions can be calculated, reduced and offset and to help business to get on track to become a climate-neutral company.

At Power2Drive Europe, players of the electric mobility market will address the boom of electric mobility in Europe, and particularly its rapid development in Germany. There, they will present intelligent charging solutions, electric vehicles and innovative mobility services.

On site in Munich in May 2022 – online all year round

Alongside the exhibitions and conferences which will take place in Munich in May, The smarter E is available all year round in digital formats: Webinars with industry experts cover the full range of The smarter E topics and give insights into current trends of the new energy world.

Renewable energies, decentralisation and digitalisation are bringing lasting changes to the energy world. The smarter E Europe 2022 links the industries and provides a comprehensive range of information. The innovation hub for new energy solutions will take place from May 11–13, 2022 at Messe München.

www.thesmartere.de



