Mizuho Americas Partners with Quantifi to Support its Robust Equity Derivatives Platform

Quantifi , a provider of risk, analytics and trading solutions today announced that it has been selected by Mizuho Americas, an integral part of the Japan-based Mizuho Financial Group, Inc., to support its expanding equity derivatives platform. Quantifi will complement Mizuho America’s existing internal process, providing additional pricing models to further validate its internal models.

Mizuho Americas markets its US equity derivatives capabilities to US corporates, providing solutions including accelerated share repurchases, collars, convertible call spreads, and equity forwards. Quantifi was selected by Mizuho Americas for its responsive service and extensive model library to help supplement its proprietary, in-house technology.

Mizuho Americas was looking for an independent pricing and structuring solution to supplement risk measurement on its derivative positions and price structured equity notes. Quantifi was selected for the depth of its equity analytics and flexibility of its technology. With Quantifi, Mizuho Americas has enhanced its access to fast, accurate pricing and analytics that have been seamlessly integrated with its other internal processes. By selecting Quantifi, Mizuho Americas has saved on development time and resource and can focus on its core business.

“We are delighted to be providing Mizuho Americas, one of the premier investment banks, with technology and support for its equity derivatives business. We look forward to partnering with Mizuho Americas to help it expand its equity offering“, comments Rohan Douglas, CEO, Quantifi.

Quantifi is a provider of risk, analytics and trading solutions. Its award-winning suite of integrated pre- and post-trade solutions allow market participants to better value, trade and risk manage their exposures and respond more effectively to changing market conditions.

Founded in 2002, Quantifi is trusted by the world’s most sophisticated financial institutions, including five of the six largest global banks, two of the three largest asset managers, leading hedge funds, insurance companies, pension funds and other institutions across 40 countries.

Mizuho Americas is the financial institution that combines seemingly disparate things—Japanese culture and American talent, considered risk mitigation and a creative approach, local market knowledge and global reach—to act faster, see further and adapt better in every decision, every day.

Our parent company—Mizuho Financial Group—came together in late 2002, merging three of the largest banks in Japan. With our backing as a financial powerhouse in Asia and our growing presence across the Americas, we’re able to meet local market needs with a combination of truly customized care and approximately $2.1 trillion in assets. The result is a hybrid style of thinking and execution, that’s entirely our own.

