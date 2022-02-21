Sansbank and DigiShares Partner to Revolutionize Alternative Real Estate Lending and Investing

Sansbank is an alternative lending and investment company providing alternative financing and passive income to retail investors by enabling participation in commercial real estate lending. The alternative lending methodology is a first-to-market, blockchain-based solution using future profits of multi-unit commercial real estate as collateral.

Sansbank will be using the DigiShares white label tokenization platform to facilitate their business model and tokenize commercial real estate.

Sansbank issues cash advances and allows anyone to purchase $100 tokens and receive passive income from the monthly cash advance repayments. The cash advances are an alternative, first to market product that is collateralized by future profits of multi-unit commercial real estate. The cash advances are fractionalized with DigiShares' white label solution which is a key component of Sansbank's infrastructure layer and architecture. Sansbank's solution removes the barriers from equity dilution, investor accreditation, and illiquidity. By solving these issues, property owners receive growth capital without giving up equity and it allows everyday investors to participate in a reliable wealth building investment. Sansbank's app enables investors to easily connect their bank account, buy or sell tokens, and receive passive income. The blockchain-based product experience seamlessly integrates the benefits of a digital ledger into an intuitive investment app.

Joshua Emison, Co-Founder and CEO of Sansbank said about the partnership: "Sansbank needed a blockchain partner with proven, cutting edge technology. We scoured the industry, interviewing all the major players, searching for a partner that matched our value-based principles and who we believed could scale with us. DigiShares' fact-based thought leadership and personalized approach resonated with our team. We are excited to partner with DigiShares to revolutionize alternative lending and investing".

Sansbank is an alternative lending and investment app providing alternative financing and passive income to retail investors by enabling them to participate in commercial real estate lending. The alternative lending methodology is a first-to-market, blockchain-based solution using future profits of multi-unit commercial real estate as collateral.

Website

Twitter

LinkedIn

FaceBook

DigiShares is one of the leading providers of white-label tokenization platforms for real world assets, combining financing, corporate management, and trading in an end-to-end solution. Our solutions enable asset owners and fund managers to digitize and automate processes, to reduce administrative cost, to reduce the ticket size to fractionalize and democratize and enable retail investors to participate, and finally to provide a huge increase in liquidity through the built-in marketplace that enables shareholders to trade their assets.

Website

Linkedin

Twitter

Facebook