360-Degree Virtual Tours Bring Hiroshima to the World: UNITAR Nuclear Disarmament and Non-Proliferation Training

The 3D technologies will help bring powerful on-site experiences to learning via laptops and mobile devices. Experiencing Hiroshima in person was at the heart of the programme before the COVID-19 pandemic forced UNITAR to move online.

The 360-degree tours will include the Peace Memorial Park, symbol of Hiroshima’s destruction and reconstruction from the atomic bomb. Participants will get a special glimpse inside the Atomic Bomb Dome, which is usually closed to visitors.

UNITAR also plans to make part of the virtual tours publicly available from its website.

Located mainly in Hiroshima, the UNITAR Division for Prosperity has been training government officials in negotiation skills for nuclear disarmament since 2015.

The virtual tours will complement microlearning modules, webinars with global experts and a mock negotiation exercise. The programme embodies Hiroshima’s legacy and UNITAR’s commitment to promote a peaceful world free of nuclear weapons.

The United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) provides innovative learning solutions to individuals, organizations and institutions to enhance global and country-level action for a better future. Located in Hiroshima, the Division for Prosperity trains present and future change-makers from developing countries, particularly youth and women, so they may shape a more inclusive, sustainable and prosperous world. https://www.unitar.org/sustainable-development-goals/prosperity