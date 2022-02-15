LamontCo Announces John Larsen and Nick McCoy as Associate Vice Presidents

LamontCo announces the promotion of John Larsen and Nick McCoy to Associate Vice Presidents. Nick and John will lead efforts for the growing team at Lamont Associates, taking on key roles of recruiting, training, and mentoring their teams, while continuing to promote and build industry relationships. They will now lead teams in the fast growing Lamont Associates division of LamontCo and will have integral roles in promoting other LamontCo operating divisions. Both veterans of the hospitality and meetings industry, Nick and John have significant sales and leadership experience and are a clear match to the values of LamontCo; transparency, service, relationship, and social responsibility.

John Larsen has 18 years of experience in the hospitality industry in the Events Venue Selection, Venue Contracting, CVB and Sports Commission arenas. Over his career, he has managed large portfolios of meetings, events, sports tournaments, and non-profit programs, with an end goal to always ensure customer satisfaction, value, and efficiencies. John believes in an "Answer is Yes" approach to customer service and takes pride in the strong relationships he builds with his customers.

With over 12 years of hotel experience on the Vegas strip and 2+ years with Lamont Associates, Nick McCoy brings a depth of practical knowledge and industry expertise to this leadership role. Nick is passionate about hospitality and excellence in service, always willing to go the extra mile for his customers and team members alike. He is driven by face-to-face connection, establishing partnerships, and the determination to create a collaborative team environment.

Both will continue to manage their own robust client bases while assisting their teams in expanding their own. “John and Nick match our values so well – service the customer, promote the health and well-being of the entire industry, give back to our communities, and do so with trust and transparency. These gentlemen have built extensive relationships in the industry, which occur only with hard work, generosity, leadership, and a sense of fun while doing it. We are proud to have them as key leaders in our company.” Tim Lamont, CEO LamontCo.

LamontCo is a Hospitality Solutions Company, focused on supporting customers and partners to accomplish their goals in the Meeting, Event, and Travel industry. With a vast network of experienced associates and strategic partners, LamontCo is dedicated to offering comprehensive, customized hospitality solutions, transparent communication, and consistent commitment to social responsibility by integrating CSR into their events. LamontCo is made up of the following trading divisions: Lamont Associates (Venue Site Selection, Contracting); LiveCon (Meeting Planning, Production, Registration/Housing); CSRconnections (Social Responsibility); LamontEvents (Industry Focused Educational Events); Lamont Complete Meetings Capabilities (Tailored Support for Clients); PartnerConnect (Industry Partnerships); Lamont Cruises; Lamont Consulting (Providing short/long term professional resources to clients, partners, and other third parties); and Lamont Simple Meetings (Strategic Meetings Concept for smaller meetings).