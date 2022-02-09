b<>com to stage global launch of *Dome*, a sovereign private 5G solution, at MWC

One year after the launch of the xG initiative, awarded €30 million by the French Government, b <> com is to stage the global launch of its private 5G solution for businesses, * Dome * , at the MWC in Barcelona at the beginning of March.

*Dome* is a technological solution that meets the many challenges of 5G in terms of security, the Internet of things, latency, saturation, and network flexibility. It is a great toolbox for creating highly flexible private networks that address any end-customer application whilst guaranteeing data security. This sovereign 5G solution is already attracting big name partners including Orange, Airbus, EDF, the Lacroix group and the SNCF.

b<>com CEO Bertrand Guilbaud said: “Our hybrid strategic positioning allows us to be both an explorer of multiple fields of innovation as well as a technological solution provider to the world's leading software vendors and integrators.”

With *Dome*, b<>com offers a universal private 5G solution (independent of the equipment used) in the form of a sovereign software offering that guarantees control and security to manufacturers. This format facilitates the deployment and the handling of the solution by the IT teams of the companies while offering a great flexibility of application according to the use cases. The objective is to provide 5G solutions for different verticals: industry 4.0, critical infrastructure operators, healthcare and defense.

The *Dome* field tests address the following various use cases:

Monitoring of hazardous sites (e.g. nuclear power plants),

Optimization of connectivity on a large industrial site for production, maintenance etc.

Increased productivity on production lines thanks to augmented technicians,

Optimization and efficiency of critical infrastructure networks - including avoiding waste and increasing efficiency

From an integrator's point of view, *Dome* is ideal because this software solution is compatible with any type of hardware, which greatly facilitates its implementation.

Guilbaud continued: “2022 will be an important year but, whilst challenges remain, we are hugely optimistic about the success of our *Dome* private 5G sovereign solution and what it can achieve, and proud to play a key role in the constitution of a European sovereign ecosystem on private 5G.”

b<>com is a private French innovation center that pioneers, designs and delivers technologies to companies that want to digitally boost their competitiveness. Its technologies are developed to address digital infrastructure, the cultural and creative industries, health, defence, and industry 4.0. Its experts come up with solutions in areas like 5G networks and beyond, image and audio processing, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, cognitive science and mixed realities. Thanks to its world-class engineering team and its unique mix of scientific and industrial know-how, b<>com offers its clients technology innovations that make the difference.

