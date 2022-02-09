Fobi Releases New Digital “Fan Pass” In Partnership With Top Canadian PGA Tour Golfer Adam Hadwin

FOBI AI Inc. (TSXV: FOBI, OTCQB: FOBIF) (the "Company" or "FOBI"), a leader in providing real-time data analytics through artificial intelligence to drive operational efficiencies and profitability, is pleased to announce that it has launched its latest mobile wallet innovation with “Fan Pass.” Fobi’s Fan Pass is a new fan engagement platform built off of the recently released PassPro solution , Fobi’s new enterprise-grade SaaS platform.

Fan Pass to provide professional athletes, entertainers, and influencers with an entirely new app-less means to connect, engage, and create next level, truly personalized fan experiences

The first Fan Pass will highlight Fobi’s proud new partnership with top Canadian golfer Adam Hadwin, a PGA Tour winner. This is a Made in Canada story connecting Fobi, one of Canada’s top Tech startups, with one of Canada's most successful professional golfers, Adam Hadwin.

FOBI AND HADWIN TO RELEASE OFFICIAL FAN PASS MARCH 7, 2022 IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP TOURNAMENT

The Fobi Fan Pass will be officially launched with top Canadian PGA golfer Adam Hadwin. The partnership will include a number of key rights for Fobi, including having their logo on his shirt collar which should increase Fobi’s overall global brand awareness. Adam will also be promoting Fobi’s new Fan Pass platform with the initial Adam Hadwin Fan Pass that will be available for download on the fobi.ai website on March 7th to coincide with The Players Championship Tournament that week in Florida.

The Fan Pass Platform will help accelerate the transformation from paper & plastic to digital by digitizing traditional playing cards. Fan Pass will also enable competitive players to broaden their fan base, increase revenue via their sponsors, provide NFT capabilities and deliver exciting new immersive fan experiences.

Benefits of the Fan Pass:





Personalized and Exclusive Fan Offers

Exclusive Access to Content

Sponsor Activations

Performance Analytics and Insights

Promote / Feature Charitable Initiatives

NFTs – Collectibles – Memorabilia

Adam Hadwin stated, “I’m proud to align with a home-grown Vancouver company like Fobi and I look forward to working with the team to create and deliver thoughtful and engaging content to fans via the Fan Pass.”

Fobi CEO Rob Anson stated, "This latest release truly exemplifies the versatility and limitless potential that our wallet pass technology delivers. As we look to continue driving digital and experiential innovation in the sports and entertainment industry and as a proud Canadian, I am very excited about the opportunity to partner and work with Adam. Adam’s commitment to his fans and his dedication to his craft has enabled him to achieve such a high level of excellence in his career and is well suited to represent Fobi. We could not have asked for a better tour event to launch our partnership with Adam at than the 2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open, as the transformation of the golfer fan experience that organizers have built is truly remarkable.”

Fobi’s Fan Pass demonstrates the versatility of the Wallet pass and the PassPro platform, as we look to continue to drive transformative digital innovation in the sports and entertainment industry. Fobi will make money from Fan Pass via per pass licensing fees for Pass Pro.

www.fobi.ai/fan-pass.

PGA Tour golfer Adam Hadwin is one of Canada’s top professional golfers. After turning professional in 2009 Hadwin gained status on the Canadian Tour where he won multiple events. Hadwin’s breakout year came in 2014 as a member of the Korn Ferry Tour where he won twice, was the year-end combined money-list winner, and gained PGA Tour status. Hadwin became a PGA Tour winner in 2017 when he won the Valspar Championship. He went on to represent Canada that year at the Presidents Cup as a member of the International Team, his first of two made Presidents Cup teams. Hadwin and his wife Jessica have a foundation – The Hadwin Family Foundation – that supports families and individuals experiencing unforeseen medical and financial hardships.

Fobi is a cutting-edge data intelligence company that helps our clients turn real-time data into actionable insights and personalized customer engagement to generate increased profits. Fobi's unique IoT device has the ability to integrate seamlessly into existing infrastructure to enable data connectivity across online and on-premise platforms creating highly scalable solutions for our global clients. Fobi partners with some of the largest companies in the world to deliver best-in-class solutions and operates globally in the retail, telecom, sports & entertainment, casino gaming, and hospitality & tourism industries.