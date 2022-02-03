CEO WORLDWIDE CELEBRATES TWENTIETH ANNIVERSARY

In January 2002, CEO Europe was launched in France with a focus on Interim Management services dedicated to European Startups and Venture Capitalists. Now, twenty years later, CEO Europe has expanded to become CEO Worldwide, and is excited to celebrate twenty years of partnering world-leading executive talent with companies around the globe.

A disruptive vision

CEO Worldwide Founder Patrick Mataix says, “As an entrepreneur regularly using the services of headhunters and consultants, I had been frustrated by the inadequacy of their answers and timing to solve the international problems I was facing daily.” The solution? To launch CEO Europe, encompassing the values he felt missing in other executive search functions. And it did start as it meant to go on; with strong values underpinning the fast, transparent and flexible interim recruitment service.

20 years, 20 000 vetted International C level candidates, innovative services

In 2005, the company expanded services to Executive Permanent placement and Interim to Permanent placement

In 2007, the iCEO investors' service was launched, supporting startups and VCs in the employment of executives willing to invest in the company they are joining

In 2010, CEO Europe went international, becoming CEO Worldwide with 10,000+ vetted executives covering 40 countries

In 2013, CEO Worldwide HQ moved to the UK and launched its Top Executive Search Engine

In 2022, CEO Worldwide exceeds a vetted pool of 20,000+ international executives covering 180 countries and 84 languages

A commitment to offering world-class service to clients and executives

CEO Worldwide close its 1351st executive mandate with a CEO placed in India

CEO Worldwide sign with 48 ambassadors worldwide covering 32 countries

CEO Worldwide vet a pool of 3,000+ iCEO investors representing a cumulative potential investment exceeding 1 billion USD

A commitment to gender and diversity

In 2018, the Female Executive Search platform to promote executive gender balance and diversity launched

Female Executive Search exceeds a vetted pool of 3,100+ international female executives covering 86 countries and 64 languages

CEO Worldwide signs an international RPO agreement with an International Large Cap (8B+ turnover) to support its gender diversity hiring for senior roles globally with its Female Executive Search platform

Female Executive Search places 28 of its vetted female executives at top operational management and in C-level and NED positions in the USA, UK, Switzerland, Germany, France, India and Poland

With an ever-changing landscape, CEO Worldwide remains ahead of the curve in supporting businesses with the recruitment of C-level executives and board members globally and continue to ensure diverse and inclusive boards and leaders that champion DEI in the workplace and exceed the expectations of their stakeholders.

If CEO Worldwide can support you in your next executive search, or you are looking for your next step into a C-level, board or executive position, get in touch for a conversation around how they can help.

https://www.ceo-worldwide.com

Insights:

https://www.ceo-worldwide.com/iceo-insights.php

Videos:

https://youtu.be/75DotRgSSK8

Testimonials:

https://www.ceo-worldwide.com/client-testimonials.php

They are committed to fixed recruitment fees, payable on successful placement, flexible contract terms – contract, interim or permanent, to suit each client, a selection of suitable candidates supplied to clients within 10 days and a 100% success fee, 12-month replacement guarantee.

Since 2002, CEO Worldwide has gained a reputation for its ability to match candidates to urgent requirements, alongside its cross-border placement expertise. Its Investors on Demand service can also connect businesses with investment, when it is needed most. In 2018, CEO Worldwide was named in Forbes' list of the best 250 US executive recruitment firms. With more than 20,000 certified executives on its global iCEO™ database, including thousands of female leaders, CEO Worldwide is uniquely placed to source the very best candidates for your executive position.