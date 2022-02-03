Pzaz = TV as it should be

Introducing Pzaz, the media a-la-carte app where users can pick n mix their choice of TV, VOD and music in one seamless experience on any device.

Nowadays, there are too many TV & Music apps. Viewers struggle to juggle their paid and non-paid subscriptions while losing track of what's on, when, and on which service. At the same time, independent content producers struggle to get in front of audiences.

Offering a blend of free and paid live TV, movies, documentaries, music, shows, news, sports and more, Pzaz provides entertainment for everyone. Entertainment from independent content producers the world over.

We focus on independent TV, film and music producers while similar streaming services choose not to. And we compensate our content producers fairly for their work. We're the entertainment platform built for consumers and producers alike.

"Cultures span continents, and so should your TV. We believe you should be able to pick and choose what you want to watch, on any device, wherever in the world, you may be." - Vincent Weberink, CEO.

Pzaz is the TV and music a-la-carte app focusing on independent TV. Run by a team of passionate, curious professionals, we are united in our efforts to deliver the most loved, culturally diverse, global entertainment platform.

Pzaz is 'TV as it should be', Download on the App Store or get it on Google Play. To find out more visit us www.pzaz.tv