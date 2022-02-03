Fobi Announces Strategic Partnership With Barnet Technologies Corporation

Strategic Partnership To Deliver Digital Loyalty & Rewards as well as Digital Age Verification to Liquor, Cannabis and Grocery Industries

Barnet is a Canadian software development company with over 25 years of industry experience and solutions deployed in 500+ locations across Canada and the US, and is a leader in the highly regulated Liquor and Cannabis verticals, in addition to providing management system solutions for the Grocery and Convenience retail industry. The various Barnet product offerings have POS and management information features that support organizations in key areas of their business including sales operations, comprehensive inventory control modules, customer loyalty systems, provincial government ordering integration and compliance reporting, and multi-store operations with e-commerce and mobile applications. Using a hybrid cloud computing approach, Barnet has developed their system to be a reliable, user-friendly, and cost-effective solution.

The companies’ integrated solution will include an all-new digital loyalty program solution that enables customers to download a Wallet pass from select retailers, providing immediate access to loyalty points, stored value, e-gift cards or stamp card functionality. Fobi and Barnet also plan to introduce an Employee ID management solution. This solution enables companies to replace employee ID cards with Wallet passes to not only validate access and track timecards but also push notifications out to their staff with important information. And finally, Barnet and Fobi will enable age verification through the Wallet pass, which is obviously extremely important for the Hospitality industry. The digital loyalty program, the Employee ID solution and the age verification service are all based on Fobi’s recently announced PassPro enhanced Wallet pass platform, showing that there is considerable interest in the market for this enterprise-grade SaaS platform.

“This partnership will deliver a significant win-win for both organizations as we share several verticals that we are targeting with our integrated and transformative software solutions,” said Rob Anson, Fobi CEO. “The synergies between the two organizations and the target verticals align very well, and we are looking forward to going to market together with these joint solutions.”

Barnet has a very diverse customer list and is a leading POS supplier across multiple retail verticals such as liquor, cannabis, grocery, convenience and food service. Barnet was recently selected to deliver all of the food and service outlets at Sasquatch Mountain resort, a large ski hill in BC, and a 25 location multi-unit liquor store chain operating under the Angry Coop Banner in B.C. Additionally, Barnet recently completed integration with the BCLC government PlayNow member program, allowing the company to install systems to its first two food and liquor POS outlets in local casinos. Fobi is excited to work with Barnet to deliver Fobi’s Wallet pass based loyalty, Employee ID and age verification solutions to their retailers to help them further drive their digital transformation initiatives to improve profitability and enhance the customer experience.

“Mobile wallet adoption has grown immensely over the past two years, and I have witnessed first-hand the accelerated growth of our clients’ business needs in terms of digital transformation. Our goal is always to offer affordable solutions that integrate with existing systems to improve the overall customer experience,” said Nick Ricci, President of Barnet Technologies. “Our partnership with Fobi underscores our mission to help customers future-proof their business with technology that addresses today’s needs but more importantly transitions and positions them for success in facing tomorrow’s business challenges. “

Fobi is a cutting-edge data intelligence company that helps our clients turn real-time data into actionable insights and personalized customer engagement to generate increased profits. Fobi's unique IoT device has the ability to integrate seamlessly into existing infrastructure to enable data connectivity across online and on-premise platforms creating highly scalable solutions for our global clients. Fobi partners with some of the largest companies in the world to deliver best-in-class solutions and operates globally in the retail, telecom, sports & entertainment, casino gaming, and hospitality & tourism industries.



