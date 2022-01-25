GREAT KICK-OFF TO 2022 AS ISFE WELCOMES NEW MEMBER, RIOT GAMES

ISFE is delighted to kick off 2022 by welcoming Riot Games as a new member - the video game company behind the hugely popular titles League of Legends, Valorant and Wilf Rift, played across the globe.

ISFE CEO Simon Little said: “We are extremely pleased to welcome Riot Games to ISFE. Riot is a global player with a strong presence in Europe, with offices in Dublin, Barcelona, Berlin, Paris and Reading. Riot Games is doing important work in education, opportunity and citizenship, diversity and inclusion and we look forward to working with them to advance our initiatives in these areas within the ISFE membership, as well as our work on European policy issues affecting the video games sector.”

Riot Games is a founding member of ISFE Esports, launched in September 2019 and is one of the most important stakeholders of the global esports sector.

Riot Games was founded in 2006 with a mission to develop, publish and support the most player-focused games in the world. Headquartered in Los Angeles, USA, the company employs more than 3,000 people in over 20 offices worldwide.

