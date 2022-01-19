UBEO ACQUIRES CENTRIC BUSINESS SYSTEMS, EXPANDS TO MID-ATLANTIC

UBEO Business Services (“UBEO”), one of the largest national providers of business technology and related services, is proud to announce that Centric Business Systems has joined the UBEO family of companies.

On the east coast, UBEO currently serves New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and Massachusetts. With our partnership, UBEO will be expanding its service area to include Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, and Washington D.C.

Centric Business Systems has established itself as the preeminent document management solutions provider in the Mid-Atlantic. Since 1990, they have been a well-respected company delivering products and services to the business community with a high level of integrity.

“Our goal from the beginning has been to buy high-quality companies that line up with UBEO’s customer-centric philosophy and the Centric team epitomizes those values,” said Jim Sheffield, CEO of UBEO. “Centric is a strong and strategic fit for UBEO. Combining our best practices will provide significant value for our customers.”

While Centric is now a UBEO company, Centric’s local team will continue to provide the best customer experience with Rick Bastinelli as President supported by all the Centric employees as part of the UBEO family. Rick Bastinelli, President of Centric said, “In an ever-changing business environment, it is important that we continue to make strategic, long-term business decisions for our customers and employees. By joining UBEO, we have even more tools in our toolkit to help us serve our customer needs, bring even more diversified offerings to our marketplaces, and provide greater career advancement opportunities for our employees. We truly see this as a partnership that will allow us to continue to grow our community.”

Headquartered in Austin and San Antonio, Texas, UBEO is now the fastest growing business technology organization in the country. UBEO is a $300,000,000 company consisting of a network of 18 independent dealerships across the United States. In 2018, UBEO, LLC exceeded over 3x in annual revenue growth. While the organization is rapidly growing, its commitment to excellence is paramount. UBEO Business Services with its best-of-breed offering remains committed to being the “high-end customer experience” in the industry. UBEO’s success is attributable to its commitment to acquire best-in-class companies and build a premier brand in the Document Technology industry. For more information, please visit www.ubeo.com.

For more than 30 years, Centric has been giving organizations powerful document management solutions that improve productivity and deliver value. From managed print services and production print solutions to multi-function hardware and wide-format printers, Centric is committed to delivering best-in-class document technology, unparalleled support, and reliable service. The company with headquarters in Owing Mills, Maryland has a total of 7 locations serving the entire Mid-Atlantic region. For more information, visit www.centricbiz.com