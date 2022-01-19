bonebalance™ food supplement helps restore strong, flexible bones

bonebalance™ is a 100% natural food supplement approved for the dietary management of osteoporosis and osteopenia comprising high-quality specific Bioactive Collagen Peptides® that are clinically proven to help form bone matrix - the tissue that gives bones tensile strength and flexibility.

Easy to take

bonebalance is presented as a flavourless powder that you simply dissolve in water, juice or hot drinks or stir into yogurt or smoothies. An alternative to pills and tablets usually supplied to treat osteoporosis and osteopenia, taking one bonebalance sachet a day is an easy way to boost your bone health.

How it works

bonebalance has been optimized to be highly absorbed into bone tissue where it can help to stimulate the body’s bone building cells. Its Bioactive Collagen Peptides® have been demonstrated in independent studies to start to work within six days (shown by the markers alkaline phosphatase, decorin and elastin all rising significantly after this time).

Benefits of bonebalance:

• Stimulation of bone building cells (osteoblasts)

• Reduction of bone breakdown cells (osteoclasts)

• Improved bone matrix

• Increased bone mineral density

• No side-effects

• No contraindications

• No flavour

• Easy to take

Medical approval

bonebalance is categorised as a Food for Special Medical Purpose (FSMP) for people who have been diagnosed with osteopenia or osteoporosis and is available without prescription.



Buying bonebalance

bonebalance costs £39.99 for one month’s supply/30 sachets from www.bonebalance.co.uk