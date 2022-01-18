Adelia Art Gallery to Host Inaugural ‘NFT LIVERPOOL EXHIBITION’ Curator Event

Adelia Art Gallery will be hosting its first inaugural Guest Curator event, NFT Liverpool Exhibition on April 26, 2022. The event, which will go for 125-days, brings together 20 top members of the fine, digital art community to select up to 100 works each from those submitted on Twitter by artists - showcasing over 1,500 digital artworks.

Conducted in real life (IRL), the Exhibition is also offering a virtual gallery for those who are unable to travel. Once chosen, each curator will then have five days to display their selection at the gallery, enabling people unfamiliar with NFTs to understand what NFT art is all about, while simultaneously giving selected artists an opportunity to be seen.

“It’s going to be a unique opportunity for lesser known artists to show their creativity and receive the recognition they deserve. Guest curators, each of them have a strong voice and power within the fine & digital art space, can use their influence to help those artists,” says Amir Soleymani, owner of Adelia Art Gallery and organiser of the exhibition. Equally instrumental to the Exhibition are Adelia’s other core team, including Paolo Moreno (NFT Guild), Nicole Behnam (Beyond Media), Carlos Luna James (FOX Broadcasting), and multidisciplinary NFT artist Parin Heidari.

Soleymani continued stating that “the other aspect of this event is to see how different people from different backgrounds and cultures select art and define ‘curation’ in the Web3 and NFT culture.”

The exhibitions that have previously been put on within the industry have all had pre-selected works, which were primarily known to bluechip artists. NFT Liverpool Exhibition seeks to offer and provide a fair, equal opportunity to all artists in the NFT space to submit their work so curators can choose. Each curator can only select up to two works from known artists, subject to certain criteria, while the rest should be from those artists who have yet to be recognized and/or struggling to be seen.

The confirmed list of curators, which is available to view on the Adelia Art Gallery website, currently includes Micol - VerticalCrypto Art, DeeKay Kwon, Parin Heidari, Holly Wood, Keith Grossman, Joe Kennedy (Institut), r0yart, Gladys Garrote, Farokh Sarmad, Arran (divergence), Alexandra (NFTgirl), Reuben Wu, PAK, Kamiar Maleki, HUSH, Misan Harriman, Nima Sagharchi, Jon Sharples, ThankYouX, and Kate Vass.

“This confirmed list of curators is a huge deal not only for the event, but for artists who will be using their name, power, and fame to support those lesser-known artists,” Soleymani says.

The Exhibition has already received a lot of attention from the NFT community and hundreds of digital creations have been posted to Twitter under the hashtag #NFTLiverpool.

The NFT Liverpool Exhibition will be held at Adelia Art Gallery, 57-61 High Street, L15 8HE, Liverpool, United Kingdom, and is open for visitors from 10am to 6pm everyday from April 26 and August 29, except preparation days which will be announced.

Sponsors of the NFT Liverpool Exhibition include “TimePieces,” a successful NFT initiative by TIME Magazine and “Rug Radio,” the first-fully decentralized media platform by Farokh Sarmad, NFT Guild, and Nicole Behnam of Beyond Media.

https://www.nftliverpool.adelia.com

Non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, are pieces of digital content linked to the blockchain, the digital database underpinning cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin and ethereum. Unlike NFTs, those assets are fungible, meaning they can be replaced or exchanged with another identical one of the same value, much like a dollar bill. NFTs, on the other hand, are unique and not mutually interchangeable, which means no two NFTs are the same.

Located in England & Wales, Adelia Art Gallery aims to provide artworks from bluechip American, British, French, and Japanese artists from its own collection and inventory, bringing a variety of contemporary, pop art, and erotica artworks to the NFT and Web3 landscape. In addition to its physical gallery, it also operates online and through its online shop at Artsy. It also provides artwork brokerage, touch-free art scan services powered by WideTEK®, military-grade art storage facilities, and exhibitions and fairs.

Launched in September 2021, TIMEPieces is a new NFT community and initiative from TIME featuring original works by more than 40 artists. TIMEPieces celebrates the work of artists, which has been a core aspect of the TIME brand for nearly 100 years.

Since its launch, collectors are able to purchase these TIMEPieces via a randomized, blind drop on nft.time.com, consisting of a variety of editions totaling 4,676 pieces and will be revealed once all of them are minted.

Each TIMEPiece will be priced at 0.1 ETH with the goal of attracting a wide array of collectors. Owners of TIMEPieces will be able to connect their digital wallets to its site and receive unlimited access to TIME.com through TIME’s 100th Anniversary in 2023. They will also receive exclusive invites to some of TIME’s future, in-person events and access to a variety of exclusive digital experiences.

The artists for the genesis collection of TIMEPieces come from a group organized by TIME Creative Director D.W. Pine, which are all completely unique to TIME. Nearly a quarter of the artists have produced covers for TIME in the past, giving power to the notion that each piece in the collection is themed around the idea of “Building a Better Future.”