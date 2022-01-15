MY OBIT: DADDY HOLDING ME, A MEMOIR BY DR. KENNETH ATCHITY, RELEASES

Story Merchant Books is proud to announce My Obit: Daddy Holding Me written by Story Merchant CEO as Dr. Kenneth Atchity releases to praise from readers. The touching memoir recounts the early life of the noted author, scholar, and Hollywood producer.

Born in Eunice, Louisiana and raised in Kansas City, Missouri, Dr. Kenneth Atchity attended Rockhurst High School where he was editor in chief of The Prep News. After undergraduate work at Georgetown and getting his Ph.D. in comparative literature from Yale, he served as professor and chairman of comparative literature and creative writing at Occidental College and Fulbright Professor at the University of Bologna. He was Distinguished Instructor, UCLA Writers Program, and a regular columnist-reviewer for The Los Angeles Times Book Review.

Dr. Kenneth Atchity would go on to write many books including The Messiah Matrix and Seven Ways to Die, as well as producing over 30 films including Hysteria starring Maggie Gyllenhaal, Erased starring Aaron Eckhart, and The Meg starring Jason Statham. As the “story merchant” behind Story Merchant books, Dr. Kenneth Atchity and his companies have provided publishing and literary assistance to authors and screenwriters for years.

Advanced Praise for My Obit: Daddy Holding Me:

“Powerful. Honest. Heartwarming. A courageous examination of the secret nooks in the soul that expose to the self who we truly are… and why. Atchity’s memoir is riveting, reflective, and revealing. A MUST read!” – Tracy Price-Thompson, bestselling novelist

“My Obit: Daddy Holding Me by Kenneth Atchity is a compelling autobiography worthy of the analogy of Sisyphus discovering the burdens and pleasures of each push of the rock up the hill of his extraordinary life.” – Norman Stephens, producer, former head of Warner Brothers television.

My Obit: Daddy Holding Me by Dr. Kenneth Atchity is available on Amazon

To request a review copy or inquire for an interview with author, please email atchity@storymerchant.com