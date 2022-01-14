Marodyne LiV: the power to prevent and combat osteoporosis

Marodyne LiV is a safe and effective tool for the prevention of osteoporosis and improvement of bone health.

Marodyne LiV uses precisely targeted Low-intensity Vibrations (LiV) to gently stimulate the body’s bone-building cells (osteoblasts) to work. It is a safe, natural and gentle way to improve bone health and has been granted medical certification within the UK and EU.

What is LiV?

Low-intensity vibration - LiV for short– is the technical term for low-magnitude, high-frequency mechanical signals. For the Marodyne LiV, these signals are set at precisely 30 Hz to stimulate your body’s bone-building cells into action.

What is Marodyne LiV?

Marodyne LiV is the world’s first medical device certified to prevent osteoporosis. Clinically proven to naturally combat osteoporosis and improve bone health, it's a low-intensity vibrating platform that you stand on for 10 minutes a day. When you step onto the Marodyne LiV device, its ‘smart’ technology automatically adjusts to your weight, mass and movement to produce the low intensity, high frequency vibrations that send the signals to re-activate the bone-building cells in your body.

The Marodyne LiV device is a safe, scientific solution to osteoporosis and its gentle vibrations have no side effects or contraindications. It is easy to use and may be used indefinitely with confidence.

Benefits of Marodyne LiV

Clinically-approved

Maintains and increases bone mineral density

Prevents osteopenia and osteoporosis

Drug-free treatment

No contraindications

No side effects

Straightforward and pleasant to use

10 minutes a day

It really is rocket science….

The history of the Marodyne LiV device started 35 years ago when Professor Clinton Rubin from the Stony Brook State University of New York was commissioned by NASA to understand how mechanical signals can influence the musculoskeletal system. Astronauts’ bones are not affected by gravity while they are weightless in space and this leads to the loss of bone mineral density, just as in osteoporosis. On average, an astronaut loses as much bone in space in one month as a perimenopausal woman does on Earth in one year.

Professor Rubin and his research teams broke the code and found that low-intensity vibrations which deliver a precise and targeted low-magnitude mechanical signal at a frequency of 30 Hz will stimulate critical stem cell processes to trigger the body to regenerate bone tissue. It took many years to perfect the technology and make it accessible to all in the form of the Marodyne LiV device.

Certified and safe

Marodyne LiV can be safely used alongside all prescription drugs for osteoporosis and is set to change the way consumers and medics deal with the bone-thinning disease. Certified as a safe and effective tool to help people with osteopenia and osteoporosis, it is supported by clinical studies that demonstrate LiV can assist in the prevention and treatment of osteoporosis by promoting both bone and muscle growth.

You can find out more, read testimonials and seek advice at www.mybones.health or call the MyBones team on 0117 253 0400.

The Marodyne LiV device has a five-year warranty and costs £2,995.00 plus insured delivery. A 12-month finance package is available if you would prefer to divide the cost of the device into 12 equal instalments.

Low Intensity Vibration (LiV) must not be confused with High Intensity Whole Body Vibration (WBV) which exerts a high acceleration, high level vibration of over 1g. WBV carries a potentially high risk, has many contraindications and is best for people who are fit, active and healthy and can tolerate extreme forces and accelerations.

According to the International Safety Organisation, the low intensity vibration signal delivered by Marodyne LiV is safe to use for up to 4 hours every day. But you only need to use it for 10 minutes to enjoy the clinical benefits.

Marodyne LiV is considered safe by OSHA and ISO Standards.

It is certified as a class 2a medical device under the Medical Device Directive 93/42/ EEC Annex II and meets the standards set in ISO 2631 for mechanical vibration

