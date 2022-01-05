GLOBAL ROBOTIC PROCESS AUTOMATION CONSULTING FIRM NEOSTELLA EARNS UIPATH DIAMOND PARTNER STATUS

Neostella, a robotic process automation consulting and development company headquartered in Milwaukee and with additional offices in London, UK; Medellin, Colombia; and Cebu City, Philippines has just earned Diamond Partner status from leading enterprise Robotic Process Automation (RPA) software company, UiPath Inc. (NYSE: PATH). Diamond level is the highest partnership status available to UiPath partners.

As a UiPath Diamond partner, Neostella now joins an elite group of companies in the Americas who have achieved this milestone. Founded just over two years ago, Neostella has already grown to 100 employees, making the rise to Diamond status so quickly an impressive accomplishment within the UiPath ecosystem. "When I started Neostella, I always had the goal of building a world class and global RPA and development organization. The validation fromUiPath of honoring us as a Diamond Partner is a compliment to the incredible team members and customers that we have" says Matt Lautz, CEO and Founder of Neostella.

Neostella's RPA business works solely with the UiPath Automation Platform, helping organizations become faster and more agile in the face of increased demand and rapidly changing environments. UiPath RPA addresses the automation lifecycle by leveraging process discovery tools and employee crowdsourcing to determine what to automate, which is key to scaling automation across the enterprise with speed and efficiency. This enables more sophisticated automations with AI capabilities such as document understanding and provides sophisticated analytics to measure the business impact of automation. This pervasive ‘automation first’ approach is proven to be both substantial and transformative and is allowing everyone – from RPA developers and testers to citizen developers and business end users–to collaborate and put automation squarely at the core of everyday work.

In addition to Diamond Partner status, Neostella is also a UiPath Service Network (USN) certified partner, earning them the ability to provide enterprise-level RPA services and solutions leveraging full UiPath confidence and support. Few firms focused on robotic process automation have earned both UiPath USN and Diamond Partner status. As a Diamond Partner, Neostella has now earned over 210 certifications from UiPath.

"We were one of Neostella first clients and remain an active client today,' says Kevin Mazur, Chief Information Officer at Vantage Point Title, a national title and escrow provider based in Clearwater, Florida. "We’ve been incredibly pleased with Neostella's flexibility, focus on continued learning, and true customer-centric approach. Choosing to work with Neostella was the right decision, and we’re excited to build on our partnership into the future.”

www.neostella.com

Neostella featured video

