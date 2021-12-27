De Hoyos-Aviles opens offices in Sonora. The office is the fourth on the Mexico-USA Border

DE HOYOS Y AVILES (DHA), has announced today the opening of its new office in the State of Sonora, right on the border with Arizona. The City of San Luis Rio Colorado borders both the State of Baja California in Mexico and the State of Arizona in the United States of America.

The office will be directed by José A. Carrasco, an attorney with thirteen years of experience in civil and commercial litigation. Jose Angel has been with our firm since 2012.

Jorge E. de Hoyos Walther, the managing partner of the firm, explained: “With the opening of this office, we strengthen our presence in the Sonora-Arizona binational region and become the first Mexican firm to have offices in cities neighboring all US border states. José Ángel is a highly experienced lawyer, who is native to the region and has roots in this state.”

“Opening an office in Sonora is a really exciting move for De Hoyos y Aviles. Sonora is a market where we have been active for many years. “We already have a robust and growing roster of clients in the region,” said Partner Gustavo de Hoyos.

Jose Angel, Director of the new DHA office, said: “I feel excited with this new project. We have been very strategic in establishing a presence where our clients need us, from Northern to Southern Mexico. With the opening of this office, De Hoyos-Avilés consolidates its leadership in northern Mexico. The firm’s contact network in Mexicali, Tijuana, Hermosillo, Mexico City, Phoenix, and Tucson will be of major help.”

De Hoyos y Aviles was founded in 1964 in the city of Monterrey, State of Nuevo Leon, by Gustavo de Hoyos Guevara. The firm has more than 55 years of experience in Complex Litigation, Cross border matters, Business Law and Real Estate. With offices in Mexico City, Guadalajara, Tijuana, Mexicali, Los Cabos, Ciudad Juarez, and San Luis Río Colorado, DHA consolidates its team and nationwide coverage.

Website: www.dha.mx