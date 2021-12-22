VRP Consulting announces new North American General Manager Drew Graham, as well as a long term commitment to sustainability charity Plant-for-the-Planet driving global tree planting projects

VRP Consulting, an award-winning global full-service Salesforce® Platinum Consulting Partner delivering across the entire Salesforce platform, announced the expansion of their client-facing strategy in the US and the appointment of Drew Graham as their new General Manager for North America.

This new role is part of the VRP Group's continued expansion in North America as they seek to serve a larger customer base, which currently makes up 40% of their revenue from over 1,000 completed projects.

“I am delighted to have joined an emerging Salesforce giant in VRP that without doubt possesses the same ‘Ohana’ spirit I experienced during my 6 years at Salesforce. “Since my days as a Salesforce champion at a customer 10 years ago, I have watched VRP grow in its journey in the ecosystem. With proven management and developer resources, it’s exciting to be part of a team expanding their presence in North America further. I am looking forward to working closely with Account Executives, solidifying our position as a trusted partner for all things Salesforce by delivering value to our commercial and Nonprofit customers.” Drew Graham, VRP General Manager for North America.

“It's my pleasure to welcome Drew to the VRP family in this strategically important role, as we expand our client-facing teams in the US to drive account growth, deepen our relationships with Salesforce and other partners. We are certain that his vast experience working as an Account Director for Salesforce and an executive for both high-growth digital companies and large consulting firms in the US and Europe will help us drive customer success through innovation on a global scale.” Roman Medvedev, CEO and Founder of VRP Consulting

VRP also recently announced their long term charity commitment to the sustainability organisation Plant-for-the-Planet. This new initiative is a part of their Salesforce 1% Pledge engagement and is in line with Salesforce’s 100 million trees initiative to help save the planet, fight climate change and raise global sustainability awareness. For every customer project that VRP signs, they will plant trees in proportion to the scale of the engagement. These contributions to the 100 million trees initiative will be visible on the official Salesforce TreeTracker here.

VRP is also dedicated to empowering the next generation and will make cyclical donations towards the children’s sustainability education program, helping raise climate awareness and inspiring action in the next generation. Additionally, VRP will enable direct donations encouraging everyone to become a special tree sponsor. You can find more information about this new initiative here.

“At VRP we are dedicated to making the world a better place. We already engage in social responsibility with the Pledge 1% Salesforce initiative and in 2021 we donated 2,373 hours to charity. We hope that with a tree-planting program that is directly proportional to the success we bring our customers we will be able to contribute more to fighting the climate crisis.” Will Lamb, Chief Revenue Officer

VRP is a global full-service Salesforce® Platinum consulting, outsourcing and managed services partner, delivering across the entire Salesforce platform. As a Product Development Outsourcing (PDO) Expert (1 of 9 globally), a Salesforce.org Impact Partner, a Tableau Partner and a 2020 Partner Innovation Award winner (Manufacturing) with over 600 employees worldwide, we have the scale and expertise to deliver innovative solutions to customers of all sizes, locations and industries.

