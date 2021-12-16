FIDIC Credentialing strengthens management board with three new appointments

FIDIC Credentialing (FCL), the body providing a wide range of quality examination and certification services for global professionals working in the construction and infrastructure sector, has strengthened its management board with three new appointments. Luis Villarroya Alonso from Spain, Dan Yang from China and Grace Bema from Zimbabwe have joined the board, following their approval by the board of the International Federation of Consulting Engineers (FIDIC).

FCL is a subsidiary of FIDIC which trades as an independent body and its activities are overseen by the management board which is chaired by international judge and arbitrator Sir Vivian Ramsey.

Details of the new management board members are listed below.

Luis Villarroya Alonso is the vice-president of FIDIC and the president of Spanish engineering consultancy Eptisa. He is a past president of Tecniberia (the Spanish Association of Engineering Consultancy Companies) and a current member of its board of directors. Alonso is also the vice-president of the board of directors of the Spanish Exporters and Investors Club, a member of the board of the Pan American Federation of Consultants as well as the Spanish Advisory Council of the Cooperation Fund for Water and Sanitation and a member of the Strategic Orientation Council of ICEX Spain Trade and Investment.

Dan Yang is the director general of the Facilities and Administration Services Department at the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank and also oversees the bank’s business continuity framework and manages various aspects of its institutional infrastructure. Prior to joining AIIB in 2016, she held various senior roles at the Asian Development Bank including procurement director and deputy country director for the People’s Republic of China Resident Mission. Yang has significant experience in operational and corporate procurement, project contract management as well as the use of consultants, including engineering consultants, in multilateral financial organisations. Yang was also previously the chair of the FCCE Expert Committee for the FCCE Pilot Programme from 2016-19.

Grace Bema is a civil engineer, with extensive experience in engineering projects. A partner at the consulting engineers Brian Colquhoun Hugh O’Donnell & Partners, she was elected as president of the Zimbabwe Association of Consulting Engineers making her the first woman president in the organisation’s 59-year history. Bema became chair of the board of Mashonaland Holdings Ltd in 2020, is a board member of Kuvimba Mining House and was previously a council member at the Bindura University of Science and Technology in Zimbabwe.

FIDIC, the International Federation of Consulting Engineers, is the global representative body for national associations of consulting engineers and represents over one million engineering professionals and 40,000 firms in more than 100 countries worldwide. The buildings and infrastructure sector in which FIDIC members work contributes around US$36trillion to global GDP.