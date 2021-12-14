GLOBAL TRADE GROUPS LAUNCH FIRST COMPREHENSIVE GUIDE TO FAST-GROWING, WORLDWIDE ESPORTS PHENOMENON

ISFE Esports today published the first comprehensive, global competitive gaming compendium - The Guide to Esports - with the support of its sister trade groups, the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) in the USA, the Entertainment Software Association of Canada (ESAC) and the Interactive Games and Entertainment Association of Australia and New Zealand (IGEA), to present the state of esports play for all stakeholders, including publishers, developers, tournament organisers, teams, players and fans.

‘The Guide to Esports’ Explains Competitive Gaming Fundamentals, the Global Impact of Esports and the Importance of Intellectual Property to Fuel Excitement and Growth

Esports, which harness the creative works of the video game industry, offer worldwide opportunities for job creation, economic growth, tourism, fostering community, and the advancement of the digital skills that are needed in so many different fields.

Head of ISFE Esports Sergi Mesonero said:“Esports have proven to be one of the most exciting developments in entertainment. This worldwide phenomenon has not only shown how big the social component of games is in general, but has also embraced important social values such as team building and fairness. We hope The Guide to Esports will help to foster increased understanding of the industry and continued dialogue between video game publishers and policymakers, to best ensure the continued and sustained growth of this dynamic global sector.”

The Guide to Esports outlines worldwide economic growth, demographics, job creation, and educational and social opportunities. The guide also details the industry’s commitment to the principles of responsible gameplay and player well-being, integrity, diversity and fair play.

