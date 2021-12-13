Theramex Names Camilla Harder Hartvig As New Chief Commercial Officer

Theramex is excited to announce the appointment of Camilla Harder Hartvig as Chief Commercial Officer as of 1st January 2022 particularly during a pivotal moment in the company’s development in Consumer Healthcare.

Camilla joins Theramex from Alexion Inc where she most recently headed up the International region (EMEA, Canada, Russia/CIS, LatAm and APAC). Before Alexion, Camilla worked for companies like Allergan/Actavis, Novartis and AstraZeneca in commercial roles of increasing responsibility. Born in Denmark Camilla has lived in France, England, Belgium, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland. She holds Master degrees from Copenhagen Business School and HEC in Paris.

Robert Stewart, CEO, states: “We are delighted to welcome Camilla to Theramex, she is a first class commercial leader and the best person for the role who will continue with our ambition of building a best in class women’s healthcare company focused on sustainable growth and strategic business development. I am further delighted that we are adding another woman to our leadership team who is not only committed to women's health but also aligned with our culture.”

Camilla Hartvig says: “I am excited to join Theramex at such an exciting time and look forward to working alongside the incredible commercial talent at the company to accelerate our growth and fulfilling our mission in supporting the health needs of women globally.”

