Fobi Announces Partnership with Janam Technologies To Offer Contactless Venue Solutions Targeting Hospitality, Ticketing, Retail, Health Care and Other Verticals

Combination of Janam Devices and Fobi Wallet Pass solutions will drive revenue through joint prospects, Janam customers and Fobi Reseller Channel Partners such as Telus & Amazon Business.

Fobi AI Inc. (FOBI: TSXV FOBIF: OTCQB) (the “Company” or “FOBI”), a leader in providing real-time data analytics through artificial intelligence to drive operational efficiencies and profitability, today announced a new partnership with Janam Technologies, a leading provider of rugged mobile computers and contactless access solutions, to deliver powerful, easy-to-use solutions that enable businesses to share information and interact with customers in more meaningful ways.

Together, Fobi and Janam offer end-to-end mobile wallet and hardware solutions for the sports and live entertainment, hospitality, retail and healthcare industries among others. The synergies between Janam’s industry-proven data capture devices and Fobi’s Wallet pass solutions are very exciting, particularly for venue management, and this partnership offers an entirely new level of service to organizations that want to improve access control, reduce fraud, gain real-time insights and enhance the customer experience.

STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP PROVIDES MOST ADVANCED NFC TAP-AND-GO TECHNOLOGY FOR BOTH NEW AND EXISTING CUSTOMERS

Janam’s XT3 rugged touch computer and GT1 entry solution paired with Fobi’s Wallet Pass platforms provides a complete mobile ticketing solution for venue access, retail loyalty programs, employee ID and healthcare verification. Leveraging Janam’s leading position in access control, Fobi and Janam first rolled out its venue management solution to automate registration, ticketing and check-in processes for venues, conferences and events for a fast, safe and contactless experience. The joint mobile ticketing solution for venue management was recently deployed at the NCAA Division I basketball tournaments that Fobi supported for bdG Sports in both Naples, Florida, and the Bahamas.

Additional offerings will be available soon, including a loyalty program solution that enables customers to download a Wallet pass from select retailers and self-scan it with a Janam device, providing immediate access to loyalty points, stored value, e-gift cards or stamp card functionality. Fobi and Janam also plan to introduce an Employee ID management solution to help corporations safely bring their staff back into the office amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the new Omicron variant. This solution enables companies to replace employee ID cards with Wallet passes to not only validate access and track attendance but also push notifications out to their staff with important information such as COVID-19 exposure alerts. Fobi’s CheckVax is another Wallet pass solution that integrates with Janam’s devices either separately or layered onto the Employee ID pass to provide businesses and venues of all types and sizes with the ability to pre-verify vaccination status or COVID-19 testing results to speed entry and help to protect employees and guests.

Fobi and Janam are working closely to deliver ground-breaking and affordable solutions to their existing customers, with the ability to purchase directly or through Fobi’s reseller channel partners such as Amazon Business and Telus.

“This partnership will deliver a significant win-win for organizations in the verticals we are targeting, as well as our current customers who will now gain access to more complete hardware and software solutions,” said Rob Anson, Fobi CEO. “The synergies between the two organizations and the target verticals align very well, and we are looking forward to going to market together with these joint solutions.”

FUTURE COLLABORATIONS BETWEEN FOBI AND JANAM ARE ON THE HORIZON

Janam is the leading provider of handheld scanners for the venue access market. Recently, Janam launched the GT1 which easily and affordably converts a new or existing Janam scanner into a mobile, contactless, ticketing solution that reads both barcodes and NFC tickets and passes. Janam and Fobi’s joint solutions enable businesses and venues to increase the speed of customer entry, eliminate fraud, reduce operating costs, and meaningfully improve the customer experience. Janam’s devices are used for a number of applications, such as ticketing and access management, across multiple industries such as sports and live entertainment, retail, hospitality and healthcare, all of which are joint target verticals with Fobi.

”Mobile wallet adoption has rapidly accelerated over the past two years, and businesses are demanding affordable solutions that integrate with existing systems while improving the overall customer experience,” said Harry B Lerner, CEO of Janam Technologies. “Our partnership with Fobi underscores Janam’s mission to help customers future-proof their technology investments, with technology that addresses today and tomorrow’s business challenges.”

Janam is a leading provider of rugged, mobile computers and contactless access solutions. Small, light and affordable, Janam’s handheld devices deliver powerful computing performance, superior barcode scanning, state-of-the-art NFC and proven ruggedness. Janam’s contactless access solutions enable enterprises of all types and sizes to increase customer throughput, eliminate fraud, reduce costs and meaningfully improve the customer and associate experience.

Fobi is a cutting-edge data intelligence company that helps our clients turn real-time data into actionable insights and personalized customer engagement to generate increased profits. Fobi's unique IoT device has the ability to integrate seamlessly into existing infrastructure to enable data connectivity across online and on-premise platforms creating highly scalable solutions for our global clients. Fobi partners with some of the largest companies in the world to deliver best-in-class solutions and operates globally in the retail, telecom, sports & entertainment, casino gaming, and hospitality & tourism industries.



