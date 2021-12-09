Winners announced for 2021 FIDIC Contract Users’ Awards

The winners have been announced for the 2021 FIDIC Contract Users’ Awards. The awards, now in their third year are organised by international engineering federation FIDIC (the International Federation of Consulting Engineers). The awards recognise excellence in the use of FIDIC contract forms for project delivery and showcase examples of good practice through collaboration from across the world.

Despite the challenges as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, FIDIC was able to assemble a strong shortlist comprising a total of 21 projects, organisations, companies and individuals. The judging panel, chaired by international judge and arbitrator Sir Vivian Ramsey, chose winners in a number of categories including Project of the Year, Client of the Year, Consultant of the Year, Legal or Professional Services of the Year, Trainer of the Year, Adjudicator of the Year and the Golden Principles Award.

The winners were announced at an online ceremony on 9 December 2021 by FIDIC CEO Dr Nelson Ogunshakin, FIDIC vice president Catherine Karakatsanis and the chair of the awards judging panel Sir Vivian Ramsey. Commenting on the 2021 awards, Sir Vivian said: “It’s been a year with quite a number of challenges due to the global pandemic as we all know only too well, but I was delighted to see that the number of entries this year was a significant increase on last year. In fact, we had the highest number of entries ever, showing the increased interest in FIDIC contracts and the role that they play in the global industry.”

The full list of winners in the 2021 FIDIC Contract Users’ Awards are listed below, together with judges’ comments for the winning entries.

Project of the Year

Winner - Supervision for Construction of Çerkezköy -Kapıkule Section of Halkalı Kapıkule RailwayLine Project in Turkey.

The judges were particularly impressed that this significant project demonstrated key aspects of biodiversity and also the use of the FIDIC contract in promoting sustainability, which they thought was an important factor on such a high-profile project.

Highly Commended - Asahan No. 3 Hydroelectric Power Plant Construction Project (174 MW) in Indonesia.

Client of the Year

Winner - Manila Water Company Inc, Philippines.

The judges were impressed that the project highlighted a number of wider benefits such as capacity building and that the client had demonstrated its commitment to a wider use of FIDIC contracts in future, including the newer versions.

Highly Commended - IMDAD Project Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Consultant of the Year

Winner - Setectpi-CSD-Rocksoil (Consortium ORIGIN) and Lombardi-Artelia-Pini (Consortium LAP), Switzerland

The judges were impressed with the consultants’ comprehensive use of FIDIC contracts, especially the White Book, on an iconic project with a significant global profile. The combination of an iconic project and the use of the FIDIC contract is worthy of note too.

Legal or Professional Services of the Year

Winner - CMS from the United Kingdom.

The judges were impressed with CMS’s commitment to FIDIC and their proactive commitment to FIDIC contract activities, including conferences and events, which shines through much of the company’s activity and was reflected in their excellent awards entry.

Highly Commended - Corbett & Co International Construction Lawyers Ltd, United Kingdom.

Trainer of the Year

Winner - Adriana Spassova from Bulgaria.

The judges were impressed with Adriana’s ability to deliver FIDIC training in multiple languages and the fact that she is very proactive within the FIDIC training arena. Her entry also demonstrated good feedback from contract users and training attendees which clearly shows that what Adriana delivers is very highly regarded indeed.

Highly Commended - Salvador JrP Castro from the Philippines.

Adjudicator of the Year

Winner - Nicholas Gould from the United Kingdom.

Nicholas was a clear winner in this category. Our judges thought that he demonstrated a clear commitment to his work as an adjudicator and were very impressed by his application of an incisive legal mind to the process.

Highly Commended - Stephane Giraud from France.

Golden Principles Award

Winner - Cagdas Evren Bayrak from Qatar.

The judges were impressed with Cagdas’s approach and his advocacy of FIDIC principles. Seeing someone promoting FIDIC’s Golden Principles in a challenging environment is to be highly welcomed and is just what FIDIC needs and the judges had no hesitation in naming him as the winner of this award.

Commenting on the awards, FIDIC CEO Dr Nelson Ogunskain said: “These awards take place at a very opportune moment for our industry. As the world slowly emerges from the Covid pandemic and looks to build a sustainable recovery, the consulting engineering and construction industry has a vital role to play in contributing to the better, more sustainable, more climate smart infrastructure that the world needs. Through its contracts, FIDIC is also playing a key role in providing the frameworks through which that infrastructure is delivered and we are delighted to recognise and celebrate those who use those contracts with these annual awards.”

FIDIC, the International Federation of Consulting Engineers, is the global representative body for national associations of consulting engineers and represents over one million engineering professionals and 40,000 firms in more than 100 countries worldwide. The buildings and infrastructure sector in which FIDIC members work contributes around US$36trillion to global GDP.

Link to video on YouTube: https://youtu.be/QDmenPbbNjg