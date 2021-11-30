Can Yoga and Meditation Help Lift The Mental Health Pandemic? Mental Health Technologies with a Billion views on Youtube

According to the UK’s National Health Service (NHS), the total number of antidepressant prescriptions dispensed during COVID-19 pandemic (January to December 2020) were 78 million, 4 million more than in 2019.

As winter sets in, the recent spike in COVID-19 cases has brought renewed attention to the mental health crisis - dubbed by many as the “parallel pandemic”.

Sadhguru (Yogi, Visionary and NYT bestselling author) has just hit 1 billion views on his Youtube channel. He is being lauded by leading institutions for his work, with his online mental health support providing easily accessible and scientifically proven support to millions worldwide.

Sadhguru’s ‘Technologies for Wellbeing’ has attracted top universities such as MIT, Stanford, Harvard, and Oxford to invite him as a speaker on multiple occasions. Studies by the Beth Deaconess Medical Centre at Harvard Medical School and Rutgers University found these technologies:

- Reduce depression by 86%

- Increase emotional balance by 92%

- Stopped the use of mental health medication in 50% of participants

A Mental Health Pandemic

Over 300 UK healthcare workers attempted suicide last year. An April 2021 paper showed that as many as 43% of frontline workers are experiencing significant levels of anxiety.

The growing concerns about COVID-19 cases spiking further this winter in the UK are causing widespread anxiety across the country.

A Technology for Wellbeing



His support is offered online through 'technologies for wellbeing' involving simple but powerful yoga and meditation practices. From frontline NHS doctors to teachers to Deliveroo drivers, Sadhguru's practices are sparking a silent revolution of mental health transformation in the UK.

His support is offered online through ‘technologies for wellbeing’ involving simple but powerful yoga and meditation practices. From frontline NHS doctors to teachers to Deliveroo drivers, Sadhguru’s practices are sparking a silent revolution of mental health transformation in the UK.





With thousands taking up these practices, leading mental health experts from the UK, including Dr Adrian J B James (President, Royal College of Psychiatrists), are now discussing solutions to the mental health pandemic with Sadhguru.



Sadhguru has been an influential voice at major global forums including the United Nations and the World Economic Forum. He is regularly invited to speak at leading educational institutions including Harvard, Yale, Oxford, Stanford, Wharton and MIT.

Isha Yoga - A Simple & Accessible Solution

Research into the core practice in Sadhguru’s Inner Engineering programme, the Shambhavi Mahamudra Kriya, revealed:

Scientific research into Isha practices:

The Isha Foundation is a global, non profit, volunteer run organisation founded by Sadhguru. Since 2007, the Isha Foundation has held special consultancy status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council.

Sadhguru’s work has touched the lives of millions worldwide through his educational, socio-environmental outreach projects and transformational yoga programmes.

