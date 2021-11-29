Shortlist unveiled for 2021 FIDIC Contract Users’ Awards

The shortlist has been unveiled for the 2021 FIDIC Contract Users’ Awards. The awards, now in their third year, recognise excellence in the use of FIDIC contract forms for project delivery and showcase examples of good practice through collaboration from across the world.

Despite the difficulties and challenges as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, FIDIC was able to assemble a strong shortlist comprising a total of 21 projects, organisations, companies and individuals. The judging panel, chaired by international judge and arbitrator Sir Vivian Ramsey, had a difficult task choosing winners across a number of categories including Project of the Year, Client of the Year, Consultant of the Year, Legal or Professional Services of the Year, Trainer of the Year, Adjudicator of the Year and Golden Principles Award.

This year, as a result of the continuing restrictions brought about by the pandemic, the awards ceremony will again take place online, with the winners being announced at a virtual event on Thursday 9 December 2020 at 2.35pm CET as part of FIDIC's annual International Contract Users' Conference.

The full list of projects, organisations, companies and individuals shortlisted for the 2021 FIDIC Contract Users’ Awards is as follows: -

Supervision for Construction of Çerkezköy -Kapıkule Section of Halkalı - Kapıkule RailwayLine Project, Turkey.

IMDAD Project Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Asahan No. 3 Hydroelectric Power Plant Construction Project (174 MW), Indonesia.

Manila Water Company Inc, Philippines.

Akmeemanage Don Lalith, Sri Lanka.

Cristiana Roscoiu, Romania.

PROYAPI Engineering and Consultancy, Turkey.

Setectpi-CSD-Rocksoil (Consortium ORIGIN) and Lombardi-Artelia-Pini (Consortium LAP), Switzerland

CMS, United Kingdom.

Corbett & Co International Construction Lawyers Ltd, United Kingdom.

Denis Rizaov, North Macedonia.

DWF LLP Qatar Branch, United Arab Emirates.

Miguel Angel Clare Gonzalez Revill, Panama.

Adriana Spassova, Bulgaria.

Coenraad Snyman, South Africa.

Kevin Spence, South Africa.

Marcus Theil, Austria.

Salvador JrP Castro, Philippines.

Nicholas Gould, United Kingdom.

Stephane Giraud, France.

Cagdas Evren Bayrak, Qatar.

Commenting on the announcement of the awards shortlist, the chair of the judges, Sir Vivian Ramsey, said: “It’s been a year with a few challenges due to the pandemic for sure, but I was delighted to see that the number of entries this year was a significant increase on last year and the highest number ever, showing the increased interest in FIDIC contracts and the role that they play in the global industry.”

FIDIC chief executive Dr Nelson Ogunshakin said: “The third year of our FIDIC Contract Users’ Awards firmly establishes the awards in the industry’s global events calendar and will play a key role in raising the profile of FIDIC contracts and those who use them. This year’s event will bring together the global contract user community to celebrate excellence and good practice and I can’t wait to find out who has won what on Thursday 9 December 2021.”

The awards will be presented as part of the Official FIDIC International Contract Users' Conference which takes place online on 7-9 December 2021.

FIDIC, the International Federation of Consulting Engineers, is the global representative body for national associations of consulting engineers and represents over one million engineering professionals and 40,000 firms in more than 100 countries worldwide. The buildings and infrastructure sector in which FIDIC members work contributes around US$36trillion to global GDP.