Commvault and COOLSPIRiT reinforce capabilities in customer-driven priority of ransomware and cybersecurity protection

Commvault, a global enterprise software leader in the management of data across cloud and on-premises environments, and COOLSPIRiT, trusted provider of modern IT infrastructure and data protection solutions, continue to build their strong partnership and develop their joint offering of solutions to help customers. Using Commvault's expert product line and COOLSPIRiT's support and knowledge, customers can take a step back from data management with the reassurance that their data is well-protected and in safe hands.

As companies continue to show rapid innovation, having secure data grows in importance. Within the last year, 60% of organisations have experienced a ransomware attack, and 29% of these reported weekly attacks. It is not just enough to have data management services, they also need to be managed effectively - Commvault and COOLSPIRiT’s partnership ensures that this occurs.

With thousands of staff creating and sharing critical and sensitive data, North Bristol NHS Trust (NBT) required a solid, reliable and frequent backup solution. The data protection experts at COOLSPIRiT were more than happy to help them research and procure Commvault Metallic backup for Office 365. Philip Hughes, Technical Infrastructure Engineer at NBT, advocated: “It always helps having a high-quality product like Metallic that is very simple to use. In terms of working with COOLSPIRiT – we can’t fault them or the people at Commvault. Communication was absolutely on point and the technical support we had from all sides was brilliant. We know we have invested in a technology that is very solid and the product achieves all our primary goals.”

Xentrall, a groundbreaking public sector partnership between Stockton-on-Tees Borough Council and Darlington Borough Council, implemented Commvault’s systems in 2010, enabling them to reduce their overall data from over 200TB to just 11TB and, consequently, use more cost-effective storage. Xentrall’s ICT Infrastructure Engineer said: “We had so much data when we implemented Commvault’s systems, it was unmanageable. Commvault and COOLSPIRiT’s joint services highlighted the data that we no longer needed which allowed us to save money on storage costs.”

Mark Jow, EMEA Vice President of Sales Engineering at Commvault comments: “We always strive to provide our partners with our industry-leading tools, benefits, experience, and support to help customers protect and manage their data, regardless of its size and environment. The partnership with COOLSPIRiT has enabled us to meet this goal with its GUARDiAN team of Commvault experts who design, implement and support our customers’ infrastructure, ensuring their important data is in safe hands.”

“Commvault continues to offer a committed service to partners like us by providing a comprehensive, industry-leading service for our GUARDiAN team to deliver to our joint customers,” continues Damon Robertson, CEO at COOLSPIRiT. “Having worked with Commvault since 2008, our partnership keeps growing to provide the very best solutions and customer support to our end users.”

COOLSPIRiT has been providing data management and business-critical IT infrastructure solutions for over 20 years. Initially founded to service global organisations by addressing their requirement around data protection, COOLSPIRiT has become an industry-leading, trusted and integral partner to many of the UK's largest leading organisations - both commercial and public sector. Built on a solid foundation of the relationships we have nurtured and developed over many years, our expert team hold genuine customer empathy and understanding to ensure we deliver their data management and infrastructure projects by consulting on their requirements and goals; providing the best market solutions which fit their needs.

COOLSPIRiT has a proven record of achievement as a Commvault solutions provider that recognises us as a data management industry leader. Having deployed Commvault since 2008, holding Platinum Partner status since 2013, being awarded EMEA Partner of the Year in 2016, and achieving Service Advantage Plus in 2018 along with CASP Advanced status in 2021, acknowledges our abilities. With our dedicated team of experts, we wrap Commvault deployments with GUARDiAN (CASP) support from COOLSPIRiT – an industry-leading support service delivered by our team who hold the highest accreditations for Commvault, assuring that your business-critical data is in safe hands.

Commvault liberates business and IT professionals to do amazing things with their data by ensuring the fundamental integrity of their business. Its industry-leading Intelligent Data Services platform empowers these professionals to store, protect, optimise, and use their data, wherever it lives. Delivering the ultimate in simplicity and flexibility to customers, its Intelligent Data Services platform is available as a software subscription; integrated appliance; partner-managed, and software-as-a-service—a critical differentiator in the market. For 25 years, more than 100,000 organisations have relied on Commvault, and today, every quarter, Metallic is doubling the number of customers who leverage it to modernise their environments as they look to SaaS for the future. Driven by its values—Connect, Inspire, Care, and Deliver—Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) employs more than 2,700 highly-skilled individuals around the world. Visit Commvault.com or follow us at @Commvault.