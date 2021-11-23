FourVision strengthens its collaboration with iCIMS and becomes a Reseller and Services Partner

FourVision it is now a reseller and services partner of iCIMS, the talent cloud company. FourVision and iCIMS are partnering to enable enterprises around the world to build diverse, winning workforces through a unified experience of integrated recruiting technologies and implementation services.

As a reseller and services partner, FourVision will now be able to sell and implement all the solutions within the iCIMS Talent Cloud in a move to extend its recruitment solutions offering to current and future customers.

“We’re very happy to partner with iCIMS and be able to offer the iCIMS Talent Cloud as part of our portfolio of services”, said Britt de Roode, VP of Marketing and Recruitment Implementation Services at FourVision. “With this partnership, we’ll be able to bring Talent Experience to the next level and enable the best end-to-end experience for both candidates and employees. Our customers will benefit from an integrated platform with endless possibilities.”

“Efficiency and smart decision making are top of mind for everyone in the workplace. Having a robust partner ecosystem in place allows our customers to be more agile and effective,” said Michael Wilczak, chief strategy and development officer, iCIMS. “We’re proud to partner with FourVision as iCIMS continues to scale and are pleased that FourVision will now be offering the iCIMS Talent Cloud as part of its portfolio of services and technology offerings.

FourVision is the end-to-end specialist for HR solutions that improves the business life of employees, managers, HR & IT professionals globally. Through their partner solutions, Microsoft Dynamics 365 and their own additional HR Apps, FourVision combines experience, knowledge, and passion for HR and technology to transform HR processes and bring the best out of people. For more information, visit www.fourvision.com

iCIMS is the talent cloud company that empowers organizations to attract, engage, hire, and advance the right talent that builds a diverse, winning workforce. iCIMS accelerates transformation for a community of more than 4,000 customers, including 40 percent of the Fortune 100.

www.icims.com