PLANERGY and Amazon Business collaborate to Help Businesses Manage Spend Effectively
PLANERGY®, the leader in Spend Management for mid-market enterprise today announced a new integration for the PLANERGY Spend Management platform with Amazon Business.
Seamless integration between PLANERGY and Amazon Business enables a centralized
purchasing experience, with real time order availability through Amazon Business’ extensive
catalogue, and supports a compliant spend management experience as orders are approved
prior to being fulfilled.
The integration allows mid-sized businesses to create purchase requests leveraging Amazon
Business that will then seamlessly run through their automated procurement approval
workflows in PLANERGY.
When orders are approved, PLANERGY instantly creates a purchase order (PO) that is linked
to a customer’s Amazon Business order by the PO number, eliminating the need for manual
entry. This makes the process easy, worry-free, with no additional procurement steps. Once
the Amazon Business order is submitted, the fulfilment processes begins, and order
confirmations and ship notices are sent along the way, allowing for a fully tracked order.
“Enterprise businesses are increasingly looking for better ways to manage their spend, gain
spend transparency, increase spend under management, reduce maverick spend, and
increase procurement compliance,” said Michael Higgins, PLANERGY CEO. “At the same
time, they want to make it easier for their staff to buy what they need when they need it, at the
best price, to ensure operations continue to run smoothly. PLANERGY’s integration with
Amazon Business provides the best of both worlds.”
PLANERGY is a leading global Spend Management Platform that enables mid-market
businesses in all industries to manage their Business Spend confidently. Helping over 1,000
businesses worldwide to process in excess of $12 billion in business spend. PLANERGY
automates the entire Procure-to-Pay and AP Automation process, improving operational and
the strategic aspects of the Procure-to-Pay cycle – including eProcurement, AP Automation,
Spend Transparency, Spend Analysis, Contract Management, Supplier Management,
Financial Savings Management, and Request Management. Find out more at