PLANERGY and Amazon Business collaborate to Help Businesses Manage Spend Effectively

PLANERGY®, the leader in Spend Management for mid-market enterprise today announced a new integration for the PLANERGY Spend Management platform with Amazon Business.

Seamless integration between PLANERGY and Amazon Business enables a centralized

purchasing experience, with real time order availability through Amazon Business’ extensive

catalogue, and supports a compliant spend management experience as orders are approved

prior to being fulfilled.









The integration allows mid-sized businesses to create purchase requests leveraging Amazon

Business that will then seamlessly run through their automated procurement approval

workflows in PLANERGY.









When orders are approved, PLANERGY instantly creates a purchase order (PO) that is linked

to a customer’s Amazon Business order by the PO number, eliminating the need for manual

entry. This makes the process easy, worry-free, with no additional procurement steps. Once

the Amazon Business order is submitted, the fulfilment processes begins, and order

confirmations and ship notices are sent along the way, allowing for a fully tracked order.

“Enterprise businesses are increasingly looking for better ways to manage their spend, gain

spend transparency, increase spend under management, reduce maverick spend, and

increase procurement compliance,” said Michael Higgins, PLANERGY CEO. “At the same

time, they want to make it easier for their staff to buy what they need when they need it, at the

best price, to ensure operations continue to run smoothly. PLANERGY’s integration with

Amazon Business provides the best of both worlds.”













PLANERGY is a leading global Spend Management Platform that enables mid-market

businesses in all industries to manage their Business Spend confidently. Helping over 1,000

businesses worldwide to process in excess of $12 billion in business spend. PLANERGY

automates the entire Procure-to-Pay and AP Automation process, improving operational and

the strategic aspects of the Procure-to-Pay cycle – including eProcurement, AP Automation,

Spend Transparency, Spend Analysis, Contract Management, Supplier Management,