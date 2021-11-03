Ez XBRL Solutions achieves ISO 27001 Certification

Ez XBRL Solutions Inc is proud to announce that it has received ISO 27001:2013 certification for Information Security Management Systems (ISMS), demonstrating the company’s commitment to the highest level of Information Security.

Certification to the ISO 27001 standard is universally acknowledged as a statement that your Information Security Management System (ISMS) is compliant with industry best practices and standards. ISO 27001:2013 aims to provide management guidance and assistance for information security in compliance with company needs and applicable laws and regulations. To ensure its continued suitability, sufficiency, and effectiveness, the information security policy must be evaluated at regular intervals or if substantial changes occur.

We consider the trust of our customers to be of paramount importance. This certification validates our commitment and allows us to work with customers to meet their needs and expectations for security controls and information handling. It further corroborates our commitment to security and enhances the confidence our customers have in our processes said Aneet Kumar, the President of Ez XBRL.

Ez XBRL is a global provider of Regulatory compliance and analytics solutions. In addition to supporting mandates like US SEC, ESMA/ESEF, UK HMRC, South Africa CIPC, US FERC, and US Mutual Funds. Ez XBRL’s SaaS-based disclosure management platform, Integix, is also certified by XBRL International.

Headquartered in the USA, Ez XBRL Solutions, Inc. provides products and services in Financial Regulatory Compliance and Financial Analytics. Ez XBRL supports customers in several other countries including the UK, India, the Republic of South Africa, and the European Union.

Our products and solutions teams leverage significant expertise and experience in financial reporting, XBRL, natural language processing, big data, and cloud-based software platforms. Our services and support teams are highly rated for their focus on customer problems and for their ability to go the extra step to exceed customer expectations.

https://ez-xbrl.com