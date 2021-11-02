DigiShares to Trade Real-World Assets with Balancer

DigiShares has launched the RealEstate.Exchange project in order to facilitate decentralized trading of real estate assets. The DEX will use Balancer liquidity pool technology in order to control and maximize liquidity...

RealEstate.Exchange is a decentralized exchange (DEX) and DeFi lending marketplace that will allow investors to buy, sell and borrow against real estate tokens. Taking the best elements from pre-existing DEXs and AMMs like Balancer and DeFi lending platforms like Aave, RealEstate.Exchange will make it much easier to create liquidity in real world assets, finance new development projects, and enable crypto investors to easily diversify into real-world assets.

The DEX is created by DigiShares, an end-to-end white label platform for tokenization of real assets, such as real estate, infrastructure, land development, private equity, etc.

The project is a close collaboration with Balancer following an announcement by the Balancer Grants Committee on September 29 that RealEstate.Exchange will receive a grant to support the technical development. The Balancer grant covers the work required to extend Balancer and develop functionality required for institutional compliance, such as whitelisting and ERC-1400 compatibility as well as how to use leading edge Balancer liquidity pools to make a highly illiquid asset class liquid in a compliant manner.

Nick Tong, a member of Balancer Grants, said, “The Balancer Grants DAO is excited to explore the future of DeFi where it crosses over into the real world. RealEstate.Exchange is a start as we see more and more assets start to become tokenized on blockchains. We’d love to be part of the journey to seeing this happen on Balancer.”

The creator of RealEstate.Exchange and DigiShares’ VP of Blockchain Development, Mark Dencker stated, “We are excited to partner up with a blue-chip protocol like Balancer, pushing the barriers and building the bridges for traditional finance to move into DeFi and the future of finance. Together with Balancer, we will effectively make real estate a liquid investment opportunity and unlock a tsunami of innovation and potential in a $10 trillion+ market.”

On November 17, DigiShares is hosting a webinar to introduce RealEstate.Exchange and the supporting BRICK token with presentations from Balancer, Concordium, DigiShares, etc. Sign up here.

